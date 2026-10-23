New York City votes to ban horse-drawn carriages after death of teenage tourist

NEW YORK CITY councillors have voted to ban horse-drawn carriages from June 2028, bringing an end to a Central Park attraction that dates back more than 160 years.

The legislation passed by 40 votes to seven on Thursday, and has the backing of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose office has confirmed he will sign it.

However, the union representing carriage owners and drivers has pledged to challenge the measure in court.

Known as Romanch’s Law, the bill is named after Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist from India who died following a carriage accident in Central Park in June.

Mahajan was taking a ride with his family when the driver stepped away to photograph them and the horse bolted.

His mother fell from the carriage, and he fell while trying to help her, suffering a fatal head injury, The New York Times reported.

His family subsequently campaigned for a ban and attended yesterday’s vote.

The decision follows years of campaigning by animal welfare groups, which argue that horses should not be made to pull carriages through the city’s busy streets.

“The tragic and preventable death of 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan this summer underscored the need for urgent action after decades of mounting concerns,” council speaker Julie Menin said.

Mamdani, who supported the ban before yesterday’s vote, has pledged to protect those working in the industry.

“Our administration will make sure workers and owners are protected and the horses are safe,” Mamdani wrote on social media earlier this month.

Horse drawn carriage drivers protested outside New York City Hall yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Under the legislation, existing carriage licences will expire on 31 May 2028, with ordinary commercial operations prohibited from the following day.

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Limited permits could still be issued for events such as weddings, parades and filming, subject to public safety and congestion checks.

The city must produce a transition plan by 1 April next year to support carriage owners, drivers and other workers, including stable staff.

This must include help with finding employment, training and career advice.

However, while officials must consider compensation for owners’ businesses, licences and equipment, the bill does not guarantee payments.

That uncertainty has fuelled opposition from the Transport Workers Union, which says workers face losing their livelihoods and substantial investments in their businesses.

The industry supports roughly 200 owners, drivers and stable workers and involves about 180 horses, according to The New York Times.

Union lawyers have threatened to seek a court order blocking the legislation, arguing that owners would be deprived of the value of their businesses and operating licences without compensation.

A horse-drawn carriage pictured near 3rd Avenue in New York City. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The city’s Law Department has said it is confident the legislation is lawful and is prepared to defend it.

The bill also requires humane arrangements for the horses and prohibits their sale or transfer for slaughter, other inhumane purposes or use in another carriage business. Owners can choose to keep their animals.

Horse-drawn carriages have operated in Central Park since 1858.

Previous efforts to abolish the industry, including under former mayor Bill de Blasio, failed to secure support.

Additional reporting from AFP