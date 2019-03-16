Sky New Zealand takes Sky News Australia off air for showing mass shooting footage

SKY NEW ZEALAND has stopped airing Sky News Australia due to the channel broadcasting footage filmed by a man as he carried out a mass shooting in Christchurch yesterday.

Australian-born Brenton Tarrant (28) live-streamed footage of himself going room-to-room in a mosque, shooting victims from close range.

Police had asked people not to share footage of the terror attack and requested that it be removed from websites.

Many media outlets made the decision to not to broadcast the footage, however the Rupert Murdoch-owned Sky News Australia was among those to broadcast clips from the video, sparking complaints.

In a statement, Sky New Zealand, which is independently owned, said: “We stand in support of our fellow New Zealanders and have made the decision to remove Sky News Australia from our platform until we are confident that the distressing footage from yesterday’s events will not be shared.”

Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more injured in the attack which took place at two mosques. Tarrant made a white power gesture as he appeared in a New Zealand court today charged with murder.

A spokeswoman for Sky New Zealand told Guardian Australia the company is in negotiations with Sky News Australia about the issue.

We would also like to remind the public that it is an offence to distribute an objectionable publication and that is punishable by imprisonment.



Once again I want to reassure the public that a large Police presence remains in the city for the time being. — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019 Source: New Zealand Police /Twitter

The video was removed from websites such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, but new versions keep being uploaded.

“Police are aware there is extremely distressing footage relating to the incident in Christchurch circulating online.

“We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed.” New Zealand Police said in a statement.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.