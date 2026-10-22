Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A still from the pulled We Consent ad

INTERNATIONAL

#AIRBNB The platform has a new policy that prohibits hosts from asking guests to clean before they check out.

#FACT CHECK Updated projections for the impact of climate change have prompted the fake story that the United Nations (UN) has “admitted” that climate change is a hoax.

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#INTERNET OUTAGE Government agencies and companies around the world shut down websites as they raced to protect themselves from hacks after artificial intelligence uncovered critical flaws in a widely used programming language called PHP.

PARTING SHOT

Anne O'Rourke is on her way to help children in Syria

Kerry woman Anne O’Rourke has spent the past decade helping Syrian refugees displaced by war, founding the charity TIAFI in Izmir, Turkey, to support families rebuilding their lives.

Now, for the first time since the fall of Bashar al-Assad, she is travelling to Homs, one of the cities hardest hit by Syria’s civil war, to help establish a new base for the charity’s work in a country where the scars of conflict remain starkly visible.

Read the full story here.