NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today's news.

IRELAND

People holding their umbrellas in Dublin City centre as the rainy weather returns. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, shining over the Sycamore Gap at Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland in 2016. PA PA

#RUSSIA: Donald Trump said he’s “not done” with Russian President Vladimir Putin but is “disappointed in him”.

#EU: Foreign Ministers failed to agree to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement at a meeting in Brussels today.

#AFGHANISTAN: Thousands of people are being relocated to the UK as part of a secret £850 million scheme set up after a personal data leak of Afghans who supported British forces.

#SYCAMORE GAP: The two men who felled the tree at Sycamore Gap out of “sheer bravado” were jailed for four years and three months.

PARTING SHOT

Blarney Castle which features on the knitted map of Ireland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A 12ft by 11ft wool map of Ireland, which took four years of knitting and crocheting to complete, is in search of a new home to go on public display.

A group of up to 18 women in Co Wicklow, consisting of skilled knitters, sewers and crocheters, started the project in 2019 before it paused during the pandemic and resumed again in late 2022.

The women met every Wednesday at Carnew Community Care centre where they came up with ideas of landmarks and historical sites across the island of Ireland that they could sew and knit together.

While 18 people started off the project, three of the women died over the years and two others went in to nursing homes.

The youngest member of the group is aged 65 while the eldest is soon turning 90.