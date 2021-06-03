#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 3 June 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 3 Jun 2021, 9:23 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

protest 391 Students protest outside the Department of Foreign Affairs Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed a further 465 Covid-19 cases in Ireland.
  • The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes’ legal approach seems to have been influenced by the lasting impact of the Ryan Commission into child abuse, an expert has said.
  • New DUP leader Edwin Poots and Taoiseach Micheál Martin held their first official meeting this evening.
  • Tickets for the pilot gig in the Iveagh Gardens sold out in 30 minutes.
  • Sinn Féin has received £800,000 more from the will of an English man who left the party almost £3 million.
  • Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan explored the possibility of using a crowd-funding firm to progress the controversial whitewater rafting facility.
  • Dublin City Council is to install more toilets and bins in the city this weekend.
  • Hiqa has advised NPHET to extend the period of presumptive Covid-19 immunity from six to nine months post-infection.
  • Gardaí are investigating a cash-in-transit robbery by a gunman who fled the scene in Crumlin.

THE WORLD

61e70a09-7d04-4990-91d0-f259053ab22c A sinking ship off the coast of Sri Lanka Source: PA

#US The United States plans to share 80 million vaccine doses globally by the end of June.

#SRI LANKA A sinking ship off the coast of Sri Lanka that was carrying chemical could mean environmental disaster.

#SPACE Nasa has announced two new robotic missions to Venus.

PARTING SHOT

Like history? 

Met Éireann shared an interesting tidbit today.

On this day in 1944, a report from a Mayo weather station played an important part in forecasts that helped to decide the date of the D-Day landings when Allied troops landed in France.

Tweet by @Met Éireann Source: Met Éireann/Twitter

Lauren Boland
