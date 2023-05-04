Advertisement

Thursday 4 May 2023
Fingal County Council Aideen's Grave
Howth
Guided tours no longer allowed at Aideen's Grave megalithic tomb in Howth
The tomb is one of the largest dolmens in Ireland and has a capstone weighing 75 tons.
460
1
6 minutes ago

THE LANDOWNER OF Howth Estate in north Dublin, where the megalithic tomb Aideen’s grave is located, will no longer allow guided tours to the site.

The tomb is one of the largest dolmens in Ireland and has a capstone weighing 75 tons.

Local Fianna Fáil Local Election candidate for Howth-Malahide Area, Cathal Haughey, wrote to Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan about the matter.

He was told by Noonan:

“Visitors to monuments in private ownership should request permission of the landowner.”

The area is said to be the burial place of Aideen, the wife of Fionn McCool’s grandson Oscar. 

After Oscar’s death at the battle of Gabhra it’s said that Aideen died in grief and her father-in-law Oisin buried her at Howth and set a cairn over her, a burial usually reserved for great warriors or kings.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin was asked his views on the matter in the Dáil today by Social Democrats TD for Dublin Bay North Cian O’Callaghan.

“Do you agree that the public, including guided walking groups, should continue to have access to important monuments such as Aideen’s Grave?” he said. 

“I do believe that the public should have access to historic monuments of the caliber and the importance of Aideen’s Grave and indeed other megalithic tombs. Obviously there has to be safeguards and there has to be proper organization of that but in short, yes, I do believe that people should have access to very significant monuments,” he said.

Jamie McCarron
