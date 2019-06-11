This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man dies after O'Connell Street stabbing; bus and Luas services disrupted as scene is sealed off

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 7:50 AM
39 minutes ago 21,376 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4676851
The scene is sealed off this morning.
Image: TheJournal.ie
The scene is sealed off this morning.
The scene is sealed off this morning.
Image: TheJournal.ie

Updated 17 minutes ago

A MAN HAS died after a suspected stabbing incident on Dublin’s O’Connell Street overnight.

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital with apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The incident happened at about 1.40 am and there is traffic disruption at the scene this morning.

Dublin Bus is advising commuters that northbound buses that use O’Connell Street are now travelling along Westmorland Street to Eden Quay, Gardiner Street and Parnell Street and then onto the usual route.

Southbound buses are using Parnell Square East, Gardiner Street and then back onto the normal route on D’Olier Street.

20190611_075406 Gardaí block the entrance to the street at O'Connell Bridge. Source: TheJournal.ie

The incident is also affecting Green Line Luas services with no service operating in either direction between the St Stephens Green and Dominick stops.

Services are operating between Broombridge and Dominick and also between St Stephen’s Green and Bride’s Glen.

The Red Line Luas service is unaffected. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information on the incident or who was on O’Connell Street in the early hours of the morning to contact them

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie