Man dies after O'Connell Street stabbing; bus and Luas services disrupted as scene is sealed off

The scene is sealed off this morning.

A MAN HAS died after a suspected stabbing incident on Dublin’s O’Connell Street overnight.

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital with apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The incident happened at about 1.40 am and there is traffic disruption at the scene this morning.

Dublin Bus is advising commuters that northbound buses that use O’Connell Street are now travelling along Westmorland Street to Eden Quay, Gardiner Street and Parnell Street and then onto the usual route.

Southbound buses are using Parnell Square East, Gardiner Street and then back onto the normal route on D’Olier Street.

Gardaí block the entrance to the street at O'Connell Bridge. Source: TheJournal.ie

The incident is also affecting Green Line Luas services with no service operating in either direction between the St Stephens Green and Dominick stops.

Services are operating between Broombridge and Dominick and also between St Stephen’s Green and Bride’s Glen.

The Red Line Luas service is unaffected.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information on the incident or who was on O’Connell Street in the early hours of the morning to contact them.