Major disruption to train and bus services this weekend - here’s what’s affected

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LAST UPDATE | 22 Oct
A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER of train and bus services will be disrupted over the bank holiday weekend due to engineering works and road closures for the Dublin Marathon.
Dublin commuters will be among the worst affected, with no Dart services operating between Grand Canal Dock and Bray or between Howth Junction and Howth on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.
Major works will also disrupt services in the Limerick and Galway areas, while Bus Éireann has warned that several routes serving Dublin will be diverted or unable to use some stops.
Irish Rail has urged passengers to check its website or app before travelling, saying a revised timetable will operate across all routes.
There will be no Dart services between Grand Canal Dock and Bray or between Howth Junction and Howth from Saturday to Monday inclusive.
Darts will instead operate between Malahide and Grand Canal Dock, while Leap cards will be accepted on other TFI services in affected areas.
Services between Dublin and Rosslare Europort will operate to a revised timetable, with bus transfers between Connolly Station and Bray.
The works include bridge and track renewal, retaining-wall and platform works between Grand Canal Dock and Bray, along with the renewal of overhead electrical lines on the Howth branch.
Mark Gleeson of passenger advocacy group Rail Users Ireland said that while the disruption was “not ideal”, the works were essential.
“This work is of a nature that it cannot be done overnight,” Gleeson said.
“There isn’t enough time between half past midnight and 5.30 in the morning.”
Some platforms are also being altered ahead of the introduction of new commuter trains with built-in ramps, which will extend automatically onto platforms.
Lansdowne Road station will be closed when Leinster play Munster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.
Before the match, Darts will operate between Malahide or Howth Junction and Grand Canal Dock.
Between 7.30pm and 9pm, services will instead operate between Pearse Station and Malahide or Howth Junction. Supporters travelling north after the match have been advised to walk to Pearse Station.
All services to and from Limerick’s Colbert Station will be affected by signalling work linked to the commissioning of the Limerick-Foynes freight line.
Bus transfers will replace trains between Limerick and Limerick Junction throughout the three-day weekend.
Buses will also replace trains between Limerick and Ennis on Limerick-Galway services.
On the Limerick-Ballybrophy line through Nenagh, bus transfers will operate on Saturday and Monday, while there will be no service on Sunday.
Track improvement works will also take place between Athlone and Ballinasloe from 6pm on Saturday. Bus transfers will operate between the two stations for affected Dublin-Galway services.
Iarnród Éireann will run additional early services for people travelling to the Dublin Marathon on Sunday.
These include trains from Dundalk at 6am, Kildare at 6.25am, Maynooth at 6.50am and Malahide at 7am, all travelling to Dublin Pearse.
Bus Éireann has separately warned that road closures for the marathon will affect services entering and leaving Dublin over the weekend.
Some routes will begin or end at alternative locations, while a number of stops will not be served.
The routes expected to be most affected are the 100X, 133, 2, 22, 115 and 245X.
Passengers have been advised to check for updates before leaving home, as the impact on individual services will change at different stages of the weekend.
A Sunday timetable will operate on Dart and commuter routes on bank holiday Monday, alongside alterations to Intercity services.
Passengers travelling early on Sunday have also been reminded that the clocks go back by one hour at 2am.
Will your travel plans be impacted by these disruptions?
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