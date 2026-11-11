'Smart glasses' that can secretly record people could be banned under a Dáil committee proposal

SMART GLASSES THAT can be used to secretly record people without their consent should be banned, an Oireachtas committee has recommended.

The Joint Committee on Artificial Intelligence has called for the devices to be regulated to address privacy concerns, and for the issue to be taken up by the Data Protection Commission (DPC).

Smart glasses are spectacles or sunglasses that can capture images and video footage discreetly and hands-free, with a small LED light usually the only way for someone to tell that they are recording.

Some models also have AI features that can identify objects or provide information to the wearer.

The glasses have prompted concerns that people may not realise they are being filmed, as devices can look like ordinary eyewear.

In its third interim report, published on Tuesday, the Oireachtas AI committee acknowledged the potential benefits of smart glasses, particularly for people who are visually impaired.

However, the committee also said there are “privacy concerns” around the use of smart glasses and that recording people without their consent should be prohibited.

In May, Labour Senator and committee member Laura Harmon raised the issue after reports that women in Cork had been filmed without their consent, including one woman who was receiving medical care.

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Speaking in the Seanad, she said: “In Cork, we have recently seen a number of instances where women were filmed without their consent. One woman was filmed in her workplace and another was filmed in a very vulnerable position, receiving medical care. This is of great concern.”

Harmon said responsibility in such cases lay with the person taking the image or video, but called for greater regulation of the technology.

Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, produces smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban and the glasses have an indicator light designed to show when recording is taking place.

The DPC raised concerns about an earlier version of the glasses in 2021, saying it had not been demonstrated that comprehensive field-testing had established whether the light was an effective way of notifying people they were being recorded.

In its 2023 annual report, the watchdog said Meta had made changes following its engagement with the company, including increasing the size of the light and adding a blinking pattern when recording.

Last month, the European Data Protection Board warned that the devices raised particular concerns in sensitive settings such as hospitals, schools and workplaces.

It said people should be able to clearly understand when they are being filmed or photographed. European Data Protection Board

The committee’s recommendation is one of 64 in its report, which also examines issues including AI-generated intimate images and the use of artificial intelligence in public services.

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