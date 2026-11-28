AN ONLINE POISON seller whose lethal products were used by 79 people in the UK to end their lives should spend 25 years in jail, prosecutors have said.

Canadian national Kenneth Law acted as “judge, jury and executioner” and his offending was “unprecedented”, a court in the Ontario province of Canada heard.

Speaking from the dock, Law (61) said his actions were “categorically wrong” and expressed his deep regret.

Law, a hotel cook, apologised after counsel for the Crown and defence concluded their sentencing submissions at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Friday.

Prosecutors said Law should spend 25 years in jail, and the defence pressed for a 12-year prison term.

Justice Michelle Fuerst adjourned sentencing until 26 February.

Law sold 1,200 packages to 40 countries across the world from Canada-based websites.

He had previously pleaded guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide, all relating to Canadian victims.

Although he was not formally charged over the 79 UK fatalities, including the death of a 14-year-old boy, they formed part of the case against him.

It has been established that Law, who was born in Hong Kong and moved to Canada as a child, sent a total of 330 products to the UK, and 286 individuals received the items.

The court previously heard Law was the sole owner of four companies. One firm’s website offered a “set of instructions” and advertised 40-minute telephone consultations.

The court in Ontario also heard how Law would occasionally frequent an online forum where users discussed ending their lives, and he would post under the pseudonym “Greenberg” to direct people to one of his websites.

Addressing the court, Law said: “My past behaviour was not only illegal, it was also categorically wrong.”

He added: “Going through this process has changed me, and I am committed to continuing my rehabilitation while in custody by taking part in available programming and in counselling.

“I will continue to better myself so that I may return to being a contributing member of society.

“The fact that my actions assisted others in ending their lives is something I deeply regret.

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“For the families of the victims, words can never replace the loss of your loved ones. I convey my deepest condolences. I remain remorseful. I’m sorry.”

Highlighting aggravating factors in the case at the start of Friday’s proceedings, Kathleen Doherty for the prosecution said: “The first is the scope of Mr Law’s offending conduct. It’s unprecedented.”

Law’s actions “actually caused death” in both Canada and the UK, she told the court.

Doherty said: “It’s admitted that the 14 victims named in the indictment died as a result of consuming or using the products that Mr Law sold them.

“Similarly, Mr Law also admitted that a further 79 people in the United Kingdom died as a result of using or consuming the products that Mr Law sold them – 93 deaths. The worst possible outcome. Human life lost 93 separate times.”

She added: “The deceased include children as young as 14 years old.”

Kate and Graham Tucker, who found their teenage son Henry dead in his bedroom in 2021, were among the UK families whose victim impact statements were read out in court in September.

They said the death in 2021 of their 14-year-old son, who bought a lethal substance from Law, had “irrevocably shattered our lives”.

Pointing out many of the victims suffered from mental illness, Doherty said: “These were vulnerable people in my submission. What they needed was help, but what they found was Mr Law and his products for death.”

She added: “In my submission, it’s aggravating that Mr Law, armed with specific knowledge that the products he sold were causing death, nevertheless persisted, continued to sell his products, and they continued to have the same tragic consequences with the sheer volume of deaths that we see occurring in Ontario and the United Kingdom.”

While views varied over Canada’s system of medically assisted dying, she said: “What there’s no debate about, in my submission, is that someone in Mr Law’s position should be able to serve as judge, jury, and executioner, and come up with his own scheme that functions totally outside of that carefully balanced, policy-driven regime that parliament has created for medical practitioners to be assisting particular individuals who they know, who they understand their circumstances of, in particular circumstances, not someone over the internet.”

She went on: “We maybe use unprecedented as a word too much in our submissions, but it really does fit here. No case such as this has come before this court, and hopefully, it never will again.”

Defence lawyer Matthew Gourlay said: “Kenneth Law sold the victims the products that they used to end their lives and each of those incidents is its own unique tragedy.

“Mr Law may be a common denominator between them, but Mr Law was not the cause of the struggles and hardships that caused all of these victims to seek out his products in the first place and nor did Mr Law have any role in their choice to ultimately use the products in the way they did.”

He added: “In short, Mr Law did not kill anyone… Mr Law is emphatically not a murderer.”

Gourlay told the court: “I say that Mr Law was motivated in substantial part by his ideological commitment to this right-to-die cause, whatever we may think of that cause.”

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