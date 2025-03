SEAN BAKER HAS taken home the Oscar for best film editing for Anora.

The American writer and director beat Lisburn-man Nick Emerson to the gold statuette. The Northern Ireland film editor had been nominated for his work on the Vatican thriller Conclave.

Advertisement

He won the Bafta for his work earlier this month.

Accepting the award for his work on Anora, which tells the story of a young sex worker from Brooklyn who marries a Russian oligarch, Baker thanked the cast of the film and the “sex worker community”.

Despite winning the Bafta last month, Nick Emerson missed out on the Oscar for his editing work on Conclave. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“They have shared their stories, they have shared their experience with me over the years, they have my deepest respect, thank you,” he said.

Related Reads Kieran Culkin scoops best supporting actor Oscar as Zoe Saldana wins best supporting actress Oscars monologue: Conan O'Brien takes aim at AI, Netflix and long acceptance speeches Gúnas and tuxes: The looks from the 97th Academy Awards

Baker also joked that he truly appreciated the recognition for his work on the black comedy, “because God, if you saw that footage, I saved this film in the edit. Trust me, that director should never work again”.

Anora has also won the Oscar for best original screenplay. Baker is also nominated for best director, with Madison named in the best actress category.

The other nominees in the best film editing category were David Jancso for The Brutalist, Juliette Welfling for Emilia Pérez and Myron Kerstein for Wicked.