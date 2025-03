THE RED CARPET has been rolled out for the Oscars, the biggest night in film and the culmination of awards season.

The Academy Awards are – of course – all about celebrating excellence in film and honouring those that create them, and while it is a major event for those creatives who are nominated for their work, it’s also a big night for their stylists.

Glitz, glamour and eye-catching outfits are always a feature of the awards show and this year is no different. Here are some of the night’s best fashion moments.

Demi Moore

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ariana Grande

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Fernanda Torres

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Timothée Chalamet

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Monica Barbaro

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Conan O’Brien and Liza Powel O’Brien

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Selena Gomez

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Felicity Jones

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Michelle Yeoh

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Margaret Qualley

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Edward Norton

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Marissa Bode

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Isabella Rossellini

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Cynthia Erivo

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Jeremy Strong

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Stacy Martin

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Adrien Brody

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Raye

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Jeff Goldblum

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Zoe Saldana

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Connie Nielsen

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Emily Kassie

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Guy Pearce

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Lupita Nyong’o

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Yasmin Finney

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elle Fanning

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Wallace

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Gromit

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo