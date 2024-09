THE OFFICE OF Public Works has been invited to appear before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to answer questions on the Leinster House bicycle shed on 10 October.

TD Brian Stanley, who is the chairperson of the powerful committee, confirmed the invitation at a PAC meeting today.

It emerged earlier this month that more than €335,000 of public money was spent on a recently installed bicycle shelter at Leinster House. As the owner of Leinster House, the OPW is responsible for any works carried out on the site.

Stanley confirmed today that PAC is requesting a number of documents from the OPW in relation to the bicycle shed.

These include all documents relating to the contract or contracts for its design, planning and construction. As well as a breakdown of all costs and a schedule of decision makers and managers working on the project.

The 10 October was chosen as the date to allow PAC to first receive a Comptroller and Auditor General report that is expected to include information relating to the bicycle shelter.

PAC member Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe told the committee today:

“We have to be proportionate here. €335,000 in the context of what we deal with here, week in, week out, is a very small amount, but I think it strikes to the heart of people’s confidence in how we, how the state spends money.

He added that it will be important to find out if there was any political oversight of the bicycle shelter decision.

“We have to find out who the decision makers were. If there was no involvement or sign-off by elected members of this we have to ask that question, why? And I think that is a flaw in the system that works can take place in this building, and that there can be no political oversight of that,” McAuliffe said.

Yesterday, as the Dáil returned for the first time after the summer recess Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl described the bicycle shed debacle as a “profound embarrassment”.

The chairperson of the OPW John Conlon has been invited by Ó Fearghaíl to a meeting next week to answer questions on the bicycle shed.