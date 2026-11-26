PARENTS ARE CALLING for action at a busy Dublin 8 dual carriageway, where children cross six lanes of traffic daily to reach their school.

Gaelscoil Inse Chór is located beside Memorial Park and across the road from a large residential area.

Staff and pupils must cross one of two junctions – one where Memorial Road meets Con Colbert Road, and one where Con Colbert Road meets South Circular Road.

Parents are concerned about the safety of the crossings, which have seen multiple collisions and “near-misses” over the years.

More than 80% of pupils at the Gaelscoil walk, cycle or take their scooters to school.

David Tuite walks his daughter across Con Colbert Road every day, and in September they were almost hit by a car.

“The pedestrian light was green so we started walking, and a car broke the light and cut across us, probably about a foot in front of where we were standing in the road,” he told The Journal.

“It didn’t hit us, thankfully, but the experience was pretty stressful for my daughter.”

In August last year, a cyclist was hit by a truck at the junction, leaving the man with serious injuries. A child was knocked down by a car in 2024.

Cian Brennan, a parent of a pupil, said the road is “not safe at all”.

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“You have three lanes of traffic and cars going 60kph or 80kph,” he said.

“You also have the cars going into town and out of town in the evening. They’re going so fast, and they’ll just be going through red lights.”

The pedestrian island in the middle of the dual carriageway has railings, meaning only a few people can fit at a time, and fewer with children’s bikes and scooters.

The gate to the park is beside the pedestrian crossing, but it’s situated on a narrow footpath where there is little space to wait. One parent said it means children sometimes have to wait on the busy road.

Dublin City Council has made the traffic lights clearer for drivers, which Brennan says is welcome. There are also talks of adding a second gate to the park to distribute the crowd.

However, he says, it’s been difficult to spur significant change as “there’s no one person who owns it”.

“We’re being passed from pillar to post,” he said, adding that he would like to see a single organisation, whether it be the council or the Office of Public Works, take ownership and make a plan.

Nóilín Ní Cathail, who works with a nearby after-school programme, said the road has “always been an issue”.

“We have to get 50 kids across this road. Cars do not adhere to red lights. We really need some kind of action from Dublin City Council,” she said.

The council has erected a couple of signs that say children are crossing, but Cathail says they’re “inconspicuous”.

She said cameras should be installed to catch drivers breaking red lights and “putting children’s lives at risk”.