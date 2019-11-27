Gardaí and family 'concerned for welfare' of 18-year-old man missing from Cork home

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an 18-year-old man missing from Co Cork.

Paul Cronin went missing from his home in Douglas this morning.

He is described as being around 5’10″ in height, of thin build, with blonde hair and green eyes.

When last seen, Paul was wearing a black woolly hat, a black coat, black pants and black runners. He also wears a black coloured nose ring.

Gardaí and Paul’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Paul or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.