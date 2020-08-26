This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Belarus detains more people as protests demanding leader’s resignation continue

The renewed crackdown on protesters comes as authorities crank up pressure on the opposition, jailing several activists.

By Press Association Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 2:03 PM
49 minutes ago 1,286 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5186664
Protesters in Belarus.
Image: PA Images
Protesters in Belarus.
Protesters in Belarus.
Image: PA Images

POLICE IN BELARUS have detained more than 50 people across the country during protests demanding the resignation of its authoritarian leader.

The renewed crackdown on protesters, who have been taking to the streets for over two weeks, comes as authorities crank up pressure on the opposition, jailing several activists, summoning others for questioning and selectively ordering dozens of demonstrators to appear in court.

Belarus’s Interior Ministry said 51 protesters were detained yesterday at rallies that spanned across several cities.

According to the Viasna human rights group, 15 people were detained in Minsk, the country’s capital, where several thousand people rallied at Independence Square despite heavy rain, pushing for the country’s long-time President Alexander Lukashenko to resign.

Protests broke out after official results of the 9 August presidential election were announced, giving Lukashenko his sixth consecutive term, with 80% of the vote.

They continued despite violent crackdowns during the first days after the election, when police detained nearly 7,000 people and injured hundreds with rubber bullets, stun grenades and clubs. At least three people died.

Related Reads

24.08.20 Taoiseach speaks to Belarusian opposition leader to voice support, amid third week of Minsk protests
23.08.20 Tens of thousands take to the streets in Belarus demanding the resignation of the president
19.08.20 EU rejects Belarus' disputed presidential election result as Lukashenko orders clampdown

Unprecedented numbers

The brutal suppression of peaceful rallies fuelled public anger, helping the number of protesters to grow, reaching an unprecedented peak of about 200,000 participants on two consecutive Sundays. The huge crowds forced the government to back off and allow the demonstrations to take place largely unhindered for the past two weeks.

Lukashenko, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, bristled at demands to step down and said he would not give in to pressure. In a show of defiance on Sunday, the 65-year-old embattled leader toted an assault rifle as he arrived at his residence by helicopter, while protesters rallied nearby.

Following his directives to get tougher on protesters, police this week started beefing up their presence on the streets, cordoning off some areas of the city and detaining people after days of inaction.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The detentions come without the dramatic violence seen two weeks ago, as Lukashenko moves to quell the unrest gradually, with vague promises of reforms mixed with threats, court summonses and selective arrests.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie