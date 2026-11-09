Body recovered from Lough Erne in search for Limerick woman Carrie Mullane

THE PSNI HAS recovered a body during the search for a missing mother-of-four from Limerick.

Carrie Mullane, also known as Carrie Noonan, travelled to Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, on 10 October but has not been seen in a number of weeks.

Her last confirmed sighting was when she travelled by taxi from Enniskillen bus station on Wellington Road to Trasna Park at around 9pm on 10 October.

Concern for her welfare was reported to the PSNI by An Garda Síochána on 29 October.

The PSNI believes it “very likely” that Carrie came to harm shortly after her arrival in Northern Ireland and is treating her disappearance as a suspected murder.

In a statement today, the PSNI confirmed that a body has been recovered from Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh.

The body was recovered by a specialist police search team earlier this afternoon.

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Detective Superintendent Richard Thornton, from the PSNI’s serious crime branch, said police have been in contact with Carrie’s family to inform them of this development, and that the PSNI continues to provide them with support.

“We now must complete the formal identification process, which may take a period of time,” said Thornton.

He added: “Our investigation is continuing, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us.”

The PSNI has asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 272 of 29/10/26.

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal.

Independent charity Crimestoppers meanwhile can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

On Saturday, Michael Lynch (35), of Trasna Park, Enniskillen, appeared in court in Dungannon charged with the murder of Mullane and preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

On Sunday, the PSNI made two further arrests. A man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s were arrested on suspicion of murder in the Enniskillen area.

This afternoon, police said they had been granted a further 36 hours to question the man, and a further 24 hours to question the woman.