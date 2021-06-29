#Open journalism No news is bad news

Solutions to the housing crisis: Join us for a panel discussion with all major political parties

The panel will be hosted by senior reporter Michelle Hennessy and kicks off at 12.30pm.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 29 Jun 2021, 2:43 PM
NEXT TUESDAY AT 12.30pm the Good Information Project is hosting a panel debate with representatives from all major political parties to discuss solutions to end the housing crisis.

Over the last month, we’ve been exploring a number of issues on this topic including controversial developments, what’s being done about Ireland’s vacant buildings, the debate behind a constitutional right to housing, and people’s rental stories.

We’ve invited representatives from the major parties to discuss real solutions and answer your questions, with guests so far including: 

Eoin Ó Broin (Sinn Féin); Rebecca Moynihan (Labour); Richard Boyd Barrett (People Before Profit); Mary Fitzpatrick; (Fianna Fáil); Francis Noel Duffy (Green Party); and Cian O’Callaghan (Social Democrats).

Register now for free tickets.

You can watch our recent expert panel focussed on finding solutions, big ideas and working models here

This is part of The Good Information Project, which is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

