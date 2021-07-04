#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 17°C Sunday 4 July 2021
Poll: Do you donate blood?

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service imported a supply of blood from the UK earlier this week.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 4 Jul 2021, 10:30 AM
12 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EARLIER THIS WEEK, the Irish Blood Transfusion Service announced it had to import a bulk consignment of blood from the UK for the first time since the late 1990s due to a current shortage in supply. 

115 units of Rh negative blood groups – O negative, A negative and B negative – were collected from the NHS Blood and Transplant in Manchester on Friday. 

A campaigner and two groups representing gay men and men who have sex with men have criticised the importation. They said that while gay men can donate blood in the UK, the IBTS has certain restrictions.

So, today we want to know… Do you donate blood?


I can't donate blood (79)
No, I've never donated blood (62)
I have in the past but not in the last year (39)
Yes, several times a year (24)
Yes, once or twice a year (16)





About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie