Poll: Have you been sticking to all the public health guidelines?

THERE HAS BEEN a lot of talk around the possible return of stricter public health measures as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 increased in recent days.

On Thursday, some 85 cases were confirmed by Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn who cautioned that it may be either a “blip” or a “sign of something more significant”.

“It’s really important that people remember the basic messages,” Glynn said and warned the public must double down on public health measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

This includes washing your hands regularly, maintaining a two metre distance from others, limiting social contact, and wearing a face mask in public.

So today we’re asking: Have you been sticking to all the public health guidelines?

