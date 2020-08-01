This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 1 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Have you been sticking to all the public health guidelines?

There was a significant number of new cases in recent days.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 1 Aug 2020, 10:18 AM
7 minutes ago 1,168 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5165799
File image. Henry St in Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell
File image. Henry St in Dublin.
File image. Henry St in Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell

THERE HAS BEEN a lot of talk around the possible return of stricter public health measures as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 increased in recent days. 

On Thursday, some 85 cases were confirmed by Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn who cautioned that it may be either a “blip” or a “sign of something more significant”.

“It’s really important that people remember the basic messages,” Glynn said and warned the public must double down on public health measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

This includes washing your hands regularly, maintaining a two metre distance from others, limiting social contact, and wearing a face mask in public. 

So today we’re asking: Have you been sticking to all the public health guidelines?


Poll Results:

Yes, I've been sticking to them religiously  (63)
Yes, I've been sticking to them most of the time  (61)
No, I've been sticking to them a lot less recently (10)
No, I haven't been sticking to them at all (6)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie