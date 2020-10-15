Poll: Have you started your Christmas shopping yet?

YOU MAY NOT want to hear the C-word until December hits but this year’s Christmas is likely to be a lot different than years past.
In Dublin, businesses are already urging people to start their shopping early to prevent crowds, and it’s likely there’ll be a surge in online shopping leading up to the big day.
Today, we want to know: Have you started your Christmas shopping yet?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (5)