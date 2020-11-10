#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 10 November 2020
Poll: Is it too early to play Christmas music?

45 days to go…

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 8:05 AM
Mariah Carey
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

OK, WE KNOW it’s only 10 November but with a lot of discussion around Christmas plans this year due to Covid-19, you might feel festive a little earlier. 

We’re nearly three weeks into Level 5 now. Here’s hoping that come 1 December restrictions will lift and we can all have, if not a normal Christmas, then a bit of craic agus ceol in the run-up. 

Speaking of music, it won’t be long now before radio stations start blasting out Mariah Carey, Chris Rea and Slade. Maybe you’ve already started…

Today, we want to know: Is it too early to play Christmas music?


Poll Results:

Yes, it's definitely too early  (354)
Normally I'd say yes but this year, why the hell not? (145)
No, never, hook it to my veins  (33)
I don't know/I've no opinion  (8)




About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

