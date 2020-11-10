Poll: Is it too early to play Christmas music?

OK, WE KNOW it’s only 10 November but with a lot of discussion around Christmas plans this year due to Covid-19, you might feel festive a little earlier.

We’re nearly three weeks into Level 5 now. Here’s hoping that come 1 December restrictions will lift and we can all have, if not a normal Christmas, then a bit of craic agus ceol in the run-up.

Speaking of music, it won’t be long now before radio stations start blasting out Mariah Carey, Chris Rea and Slade. Maybe you’ve already started…

Today, we want to know: Is it too early to play Christmas music?

