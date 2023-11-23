Advertisement

Thursday 23 November 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Employers have called for stricter dress codes.
Poll: Do you work in your pyjamas?

A recent poll discovered that a third of British employees work in their pyjamas.
4.1k
12
58 minutes ago

A RECENT POLL discovered that a third of British employees work in their pyjamas.

Employment website company, Indeed, surveyed over 1,000 employees and 500 employers in the United Kingdom, and found that a third of workers wear pyjamas during shift hours.

Additionally, it was revealed that employees wear their nightwear 46 working days a year on average, with one in 12 wearing pyjamas every day.

Employers who participated in the survey called for stricter dress codes as many companies have moved to a work-from-home model after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Employers also argued that trainers are inappropriate attire while it was found that almost two-thirds of staff wear them while working.

So today, we want to know… Do you work in your pyjamas?


Poll Results:

Never (565)
I don't work from home (243)
Occasionally (207)
Yes, all the time (99)




Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
