Poll: Do you work in your pyjamas?

A RECENT POLL discovered that a third of British employees work in their pyjamas.

Employment website company, Indeed, surveyed over 1,000 employees and 500 employers in the United Kingdom, and found that a third of workers wear pyjamas during shift hours.

Additionally, it was revealed that employees wear their nightwear 46 working days a year on average, with one in 12 wearing pyjamas every day.

Employers who participated in the survey called for stricter dress codes as many companies have moved to a work-from-home model after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Employers also argued that trainers are inappropriate attire while it was found that almost two-thirds of staff wear them while working.

So today, we want to know… Do you work in your pyjamas?

