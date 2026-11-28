OPPOSITION TDS HAVE called on the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to act after the former head of the HSE raised concerns about Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill’s level of involvement in the agency.

In a letter sent by her legal team to the HSE’s lawyers and the Health Minister, Anne O’Connor reportedly claimed that Carroll MacNeill was unhappy with her appointment and wanted more power to intervene directly in managing the HSE.

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Social Democrats deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan said the contents of the letter were “explosive”.

“How can [the Taoiseach and Tánaiste] retain confidence in the Minister when her version of events is crumbling all around her?” asked O’Callaghan.

A spokesperson for Tánaiste Simon Harris this morning told The Journal that he has confidence in MacNeill.

With the row over O’Connor’s sacking showing no sign of letting up, we want to know: Do you think MacNeill should resign as health minister?

