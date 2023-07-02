Advertisement

Sunday 2 July 2023
# Your Say
Poll: Have you gone for a swim in the sea yet this year?
It’s that time of the year again.
2.1k
2
18 minutes ago

IT’S THE SECOND of July already.

The weather might not be the best right now, but June was the hottest on record, and people flocked to beaches up and down the coast.

It’s usually around this time that people decide to brave the Atlantic Ocean or the Irish Sea for a nice swim. Or it could be that you prefer the cold water and have been swimming all year.

Today we’re asking, Have you gone for a swim in the sea yet this year?


Poll Results:

No, and I don't intend to! (136)
Yes, but only since the summer started (102)
No, but I will at some stage. (65)
Yes, I've been swimming all year! (37)




Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
2
