This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Will you stay up to watch the US presidential debates?

Trump and Biden are set to go head-to-head in the first debate in Cleveland, Ohio on 29 September.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 10:10 AM
54 minutes ago 8,898 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5192220
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE RACE FOR the White House is well and truly underway. 

With president Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden trading barbs over recent unrest in US cities, it’s likely the 2020 race will become increasingly heated and fractious heading to polling day on 3 November. 

Before that, though, there’s the Presidential debates. 

Three televised debates are scheduled to take place over the coming months with Trump and Biden set to go head-to-head in the first debate in Cleveland, Ohio on 29 September.

There will also be a debate between vice-president Mike Pence and Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris on 7 October. Of course, these debates will be televised- for us in Ireland at least – in the early hours of the morning. 

So as we head towards 3 November, we want want to know: Will you stay up to watch the US presidential debates? 


Poll Results:

No, I won't watch any of them (704)
Yes, but probably only one, maybe two  (181)
Yes, I'll watch all of them (147)
I don't know/I've no opinion   (38)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie