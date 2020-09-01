Poll: Will you stay up to watch the US presidential debates?

THE RACE FOR the White House is well and truly underway.

With president Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden trading barbs over recent unrest in US cities, it’s likely the 2020 race will become increasingly heated and fractious heading to polling day on 3 November.

Before that, though, there’s the Presidential debates.

Three televised debates are scheduled to take place over the coming months with Trump and Biden set to go head-to-head in the first debate in Cleveland, Ohio on 29 September.

There will also be a debate between vice-president Mike Pence and Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris on 7 October. Of course, these debates will be televised- for us in Ireland at least – in the early hours of the morning.

