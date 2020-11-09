#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 9 November 2020
Poll: Would you shop late at night if stores opened 24 hours at Christmas?

The head of Penney’s last week called for its stores to open 24 hours a day after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in the run-up to Christmas.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 9 Nov 2020, 9:02 AM
Penneys on Mary Street, Dublin
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE HEAD OF Penney’s last week called for its stores to open 24 hours a day after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in the run-up to Christmas. 

Primark Chief Executive George Weston said it would be “safer” for customers if opening hours were extended by keeping people more separated from each other. A spokesperson for Penneys said it would welcome extended opening hours as the festive season approaches. 

Many retailers in Ireland remain closed due to Level 5 restrictions, which are in place until 1 December.

Some retailers have moved online as a result but will be hoping to reopen in the run-up to Christmas. 

Today, we want to know: Would you shop late at night if stores opened 24 hours at Christmas?


Poll Results:

Yes (530)
No (292)
I don't know/I've no opinion  (40)



About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

