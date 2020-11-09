Poll: Would you shop late at night if stores opened 24 hours at Christmas?

THE HEAD OF Penney’s last week called for its stores to open 24 hours a day after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in the run-up to Christmas.
Primark Chief Executive George Weston said it would be “safer” for customers if opening hours were extended by keeping people more separated from each other. A spokesperson for Penneys said it would welcome extended opening hours as the festive season approaches.
Many retailers in Ireland remain closed due to Level 5 restrictions, which are in place until 1 December.
Some retailers have moved online as a result but will be hoping to reopen in the run-up to Christmas.
Today, we want to know: Would you shop late at night if stores opened 24 hours at Christmas?
