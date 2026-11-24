POPE FRANCIS CLAIMED to have seen the devil on three occasions, including when he returned from a trip to Chile where he learned the extent of the abuse scandal in the country.

“The Private Diary of Pope Francis,” by Argentine Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, has been published today in five languages across some 94 countries, not including Ireland.

It will be available to buy in Ireland on 3 December, but an English language version of the book published by Penguin Random House has been viewed by The Journal.

Fernandez was asked by Francis to help make known to the world the musings inside the black plastic journal.

The late pontiff was given a planner in 1992 and used it as a diary from 1992 until 2024.

The book contains passages from the diary both before and after Francis became pope, as well as some reflections and context from Cardinal Fernandez.

Francis died on 21 April 2025 and has been succeeded by Pope Leo XIV.

Chile

In January 2018, Francis was fielding questions on board a papal plane after a visit to Chile in the wake of child sexual abuse allegations.

Francis said that until he saw proof that Bishop Juan Barros was complicit in covering up the sex crimes of priest Fernando Karadima, such accusations against Barros were “all calumny.”

Pope Francis in Chile on 16 Jan., 2018 Alamy Alamy

Associated Press journalist Nicole Winfield challenged Francis on this, in what she herself described as a “stunningly sharp exchange”.

“Francis could have dug in or retaliated against me and other journalists who challenged him so publicly,” wrote Winfield in an article after Francis’s death.

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“But he didn’t. His response – commissioning an investigation and, once finished, apologising to the victims for discrediting them – underscored what friends and foes alike saw as one of Francis’ most remarkable attributes: a willingness to admit mistakes and change course.”

In a 2023 interview with Winfield, Francis told the journalist: “I couldn’t believe it. You were the one on the plane who told me, ‘No, that’s not the way it is, Father.”

“That’s when the bomb went off, when I saw the corruption of many bishops in this.

“There you witnessed that I myself had to wake up to cases that were all covered up, didn’t I?”

In his personal diary, Francis also accredits this exchange with making him “fall off the cot”, which is an idiom that means to wake up all of a sudden to something you had not seen before.

In a meeting with Vatican officials on the situation in Chile around a month after this exchange with Winfield, Francis wrote in his diary that he had a “sensation of fear, panic, fright that the devil would take revenge”.

He later wrote that upon returning from a visit to Chile, he saw the devil for a third time.

“I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, possessing everything: ‘Now I’ve gotten everything I wanted.’”

Francis added: “Just as I can’t forget his eyes from the previous two, in this case, I can’t forget the powerful raspiness of his voice.”

The previous two occasions on which Francis said he saw the devil were from a car window and during Mass, both of which happened when he was the Archbishop of Buenos Aires.

Francis also described the devil as having “eyes of fire” which are “menacing and, at the same time, seductive”.

Later in 2018, Cardinal Fernandez wrote that Francis “suffered from intense shame and pain caused by the abuse of minors in the Church”.

One diary entry in June 2018 reads: “What shame and what evil this has brought on the Church!”

And another from the following month read: “Once more the gates of hell… May holiness and conversation abound in the midst of so many scandals.”

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Spiritual crisis

Francis also wrote that he suffered a two-year spiritual crisis, beginning in 2021, which was linked to his struggles with wielding power within the Catholic Church.

He wrote that he refused to become someone “who uses others like puppets” and said he dealt with this by “not knowing how to say ‘no’, taking on matters and problems as if I’m omnipotent”.

Francis had a strong personality and some figures within the Roman Curia, the Catholic Church’s governing body, claimed that he was something of an authoritarian figure.

In an interview with Vatican News, Cardinal Fernandez claimed there were “violent people who took deep delight in being able to bury him”.

Elsewhere, in his diaries, Francis is full of praise for his successor, Leo XIV.

Pope Francis receives then-Monsignor Robert Prevost at the Vatican on 9 Sept., 2023 Alamy Alamy

He said then Cardinal Robert Prevost was “a great pastor, a generous missionary, and an irreproachable man”.

Francis also seemed to believe that his life would be somewhat short.

In a diary entry in 1996, aged just 63, he wrote: “I want to do good during the little time I have left, desiring to be good. How much time I’ve used badly! How much badly done!”

And what did he have to say about being elected pope in 2013?

Pope Francis, left, embraces Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican on 28 June, 2017. Alamy Alamy

When Benedict XVI resigned on 11 February 2011, Francis wrote in his diary: “Yesterday the pope resigned.”

Francis was elected pope just over a month later but it wasn’t until 21 July 2013 that he would pen a brief note: “They elected me pope on March 13.”