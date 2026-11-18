POPE LEO XIV today prayed with the families of the Disappeared in St Peter’s Square.

The trip was organised by the Wave Trauma Centre, which has supported the families of the Disappeared since 1995, and Archbishop Eamon Martin.

Some 17 people were designated as disappeared, and 13 have been found.

Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac and Seamus Maguire are among the Disappeared whose remains have never been found.

Maria Lynskey is the niece of Joe Lynskey, a former Cistercian monk who went missing in 1972.

He was added to the list of the Disappeared in 2010 after the IRA took responsibility for his death and stated that he was killed and buried in an unmarked grave.

Speaking to The Journal after meeting and praying with Leo from St Peter’s Square after this morning’s general audience at the Vatican, Maria said it was “the most emotional thing that has ever happened in my life”.

She added: “I also felt very sad about it because it came about due to something so evil and distressing for families, if you can understand that.

“It was a beautiful experience and we’re very grateful.

“To have the Pope facing you, taking your hand and shaking hands with you, that was something that never in my lifetime I thought would have happened.”

Maria said there were “tears of joy and tears of sadness too”.

When asked if she is hopeful that the meeting with the Pope can bring renewed attention to the cases of the Disappeared, Maria replied: “We’re always hoping, and we can’t go any higher than the Pope, can we?”

She added: “We’re all going into older age. Joe will be 55 years missing in August next year.

“Somebody has to know. They’re sitting in their living rooms with their grandchildren… please just tell us. No consequences, no nothing, just give us some peace.

Anyone with information on any of the four outstanding Disappeared cases should contact the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR)

All information is treated in the strictest confidence and the ICLVR can be contacted by telephone +353 1 602 8655.

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The families were also joined by Father Joe Gormley.

He has been a long-time supporter of the families and leads the prayers at the annual Silent Walk at Stormont on All Souls’ Day.

Fr Gormley wrote a prayer called Prayer For The Return Of The Disappeared, and Leo read that prayer today with the families.

“For the Pope himself to pray with us was very important for the families,” said Fr Gormley.

“He was acknowledging their pain, but also appealing the power of God, that the Holy Spirit will help those who have information to come forward, knowing that what they’re doing is merciful act towards others, and also a merciful act towards themselves.”

Fr Gormley said Leo had been well briefed on the Disappeared.

“He didn’t have a lot of time to hear individual stories,” said Fr Gormley, “but the very fact he briefed himself on this and came over and greeted the families, knowing why we were there.

“And the fact then that he said the Prayer For The Return Of The Disappeared with the families, and they were able to pray with him, that meant an awful lot.”

Fr Gormley meanwhile praised the work of Wave and Archbishop Martin and said that it was “very emotional and humbling to see the effect” today’s meeting had on the families.

Leo had the lower lobe of his right lung removed on 13 October because of a cancerous tumour and just yesterday returned to the Vatican on the back of a gruelling, 12-day trip through three South American countries.

“Leo said himself that he’s not 100%,” said Fr Gormley, “so we were even more grateful that he made the effort to spend the time with the families.”

Meanwhile, he said the meeting with the Pope is both about bringing comfort to the families and bringing renewed attention to the Disappeared.

“It’s to give comfort and also to help people remember that it’s an ongoing pain for the families, and people can help by praying the prayer for the disappeared.

“The Pope took time out of his schedule to do that, and many of the families have deep faith and it’s important to them that people would pray for them.”

Elsewhere, Dr Sandra Peake is the chief executive of Wave and accompanied the families to Rome.

“His Holiness prayed along with the families and that was very special and very emotional,” said Peake.

“The Pope had had a full briefing and said he was aware of the group and what individuals within it were continuing to experience.

“They also gave gifts to him that were significant, and they had that time with him, which was really special.”