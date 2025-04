THE DEATH OF Pope Francis has been confirmed.

The head of the Catholic Church died aged 88, almost two months after first being admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties.

He had spent 38 days in hospital before he was released on 23 March, and had faced two “critical episodes” while hospitalised which put his life in imminent danger.

Francis was pronounced dead at 7.35am this morning in the Vatican.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell is the Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, meaning he is responsible for officially confirming the pope’s death and announcing it to the world.

Cardinal Farrell said: “He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.”

