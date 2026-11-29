MACY’S MILESTONE 100th Thanksgiving Day parade got a do-over on Saturday, long after most of the turkey leftovers had been repurposed into sandwiches.

Tom Turkey made his way downtown, and the inflatable Mario and Underdog were brought out of storage.

People watch the Super Mario float make its way down Central Park West Heather Khalifa Heather Khalifa

Spirit of America performers dance along the parade route Heather Khalifa Heather Khalifa

Santa Claus waves at the crowd as he makes his way through Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Heather Khalifa Heather Khalifa

The parade featured the same balloons and floats, 1,000 clowns and most of the original celebrities — plus the addition of LL Cool J and Gloria Gaynor — that were promised on Thursday. Bad weather postponed the annual kick-off of the holiday season.

Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macy’s Studios, told The Associated Press: “I’m pleased to say that we will deliver the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that we’ve been planning for the last couple of years.”

Rainbow Trout, left, and Greybow Trout floats make their way down Central Park West during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Heather Khalifa Heather Khalifa

Person wearing colourful turkey headgear looks on during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Heather Khalifa Heather Khalifa

People watch Gabby and Pandy Paws float and Spirit of America cheerleaders Heather Khalifa Heather Khalifa

A powerful storm forced the first-ever postponement of the holiday tradition. Some marching bands from afar scrambled to raise tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to extend their stays in New York.

Meanwhile, watchers at home sought other forms of Turkey Day entertainment, as alternatives like the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade drew more interest than usual online. Philadelphia’s parade was cancelled and changed to a TV-only format.

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Children wearing colourful headgear line up and cheer during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Heather Khalifa Heather Khalifa

People throw confetti in the air as they line up along Central Park West to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Heather Khalifa Heather Khalifa

The original celebrity line-up in New York included such stars as Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, JoJo and Jimmy Fallon & The Roots.

There was also a tribute to Dolly Parton, led by Megan Hilty, and special appearances by Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer and Holly Robinson Peete, all leading the way for Santa Claus.

People watch as Buzz Lightyear, Dandelion the Doodlebug and Pac-Man floats make their way down Central Park West Heather Khalifa Heather Khalifa

Pikachu and Eevee arereflected in a puddle, left over from the week’s bad weather, during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Heather Khalifa Heather Khalifa

People watch Dandelion the Doodlebug float make its way down Central Park West Heather Khalifa Heather Khalifa

The parade follows a 2.5-mile route that starts on Manhattan’s Upper West Side before it finishes in Herald Square in front of the Macy’s flagship store.

Minions float makes its way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Heather Khalifa Heather Khalifa

Dora the Explorer float make its way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Heather Khalifa Heather Khalifa

It featured classic favourites, including Snoopy, Spider-Man and Buzz Lightyear, as well as some new ones, such as Bluey, Earl the Squirrel and Hello Kitty Big Apple.

Haribo’s Goldbear float makes its way down Central Park West Heather Khalifa Heather Khalifa

The Snoopy float makes its way down Central Park West during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Heather Khalifa Heather Khalifa

Paw Patrol float make its way down Central Park West Heather Khalifa Heather Khalifa

The weather on Saturday was seasonally cool with a light wind, a far cry from the hard rains that cancelled the parade on Thursday.

Bad weather across the region earlier in the week resulted in the decision to initially postpone the parade Allie Ippolito Allie Ippolito