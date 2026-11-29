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MACY’S MILESTONE 100th Thanksgiving Day parade got a do-over on Saturday, long after most of the turkey leftovers had been repurposed into sandwiches.
Tom Turkey made his way downtown, and the inflatable Mario and Underdog were brought out of storage.
The parade featured the same balloons and floats, 1,000 clowns and most of the original celebrities — plus the addition of LL Cool J and Gloria Gaynor — that were promised on Thursday. Bad weather postponed the annual kick-off of the holiday season.
Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macy’s Studios, told The Associated Press: “I’m pleased to say that we will deliver the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that we’ve been planning for the last couple of years.”
A powerful storm forced the first-ever postponement of the holiday tradition. Some marching bands from afar scrambled to raise tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to extend their stays in New York.
Meanwhile, watchers at home sought other forms of Turkey Day entertainment, as alternatives like the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade drew more interest than usual online. Philadelphia’s parade was cancelled and changed to a TV-only format.
The original celebrity line-up in New York included such stars as Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, JoJo and Jimmy Fallon & The Roots.
There was also a tribute to Dolly Parton, led by Megan Hilty, and special appearances by Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer and Holly Robinson Peete, all leading the way for Santa Claus.
The parade follows a 2.5-mile route that starts on Manhattan’s Upper West Side before it finishes in Herald Square in front of the Macy’s flagship store.
It featured classic favourites, including Snoopy, Spider-Man and Buzz Lightyear, as well as some new ones, such as Bluey, Earl the Squirrel and Hello Kitty Big Apple.
The weather on Saturday was seasonally cool with a light wind, a far cry from the hard rains that cancelled the parade on Thursday.
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