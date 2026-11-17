THE MOTHER OF an Irish soldier killed in Lebanon has told the opening day of an inquest that her son’s killing has “destroyed our lives” and she said she is in court to ensure no “other Irish mammy has to take this seat in a court seat”.

Natasha McCloskey is the mother of Private Sean Rooney (24), who was killed in an incident in South Lebanon on 14 December 2022 while he was on peacekeeping duty.

She was speaking at the opening day of the inquest into his death in Dublin before coroner Dr Myra Cullinane and a jury of four men and seven women.

During this morning’s hearing, the court was told that Sean Rooney was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser armoured car and was on a mission to bring two soldiers to Beirut airport who were returning to Ireland on the night of the incident.

Their two-vehicle convoy came under attack on that journey and the young Donegal man was killed.

In emotional testimony this morning, the dead soldier’s mother outlined his life in what is known as a pen portrait to give the jury an idea of the life of her son.

“Seán’s death has absolutely destroyed our lives. I will never be the same again. I have always told my children growing up, ‘I love you and I would be lost without you’,” she said.

“I am here to tell his story, and to look after his little sister, just like he would want me to. I will never heal from this, I don’t want to and I look forward to the day when we are all together again.”

Natasha McCloskey, the mother of Private Sean Rooney, and her husband Paul McCloskey (left), outside Dublin District Coroner's Court. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

‘Pride and joy’

Natasha broke down repeatedly during her opening remarks, especially as she described her life with Seán.

“Writing this has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but it is but a small step in the wider fight for justice in Sean’s name,” she said.

Natasha explained that Seán’s father Cormac died when he was just ten years old. As his dad was a soldier, Natasha McCloskey believes that is why her son joined up.

She said that when Seán joined the army, he asked to see his father’s file. He asked to complete the same courses “not out of competitiveness, but because he wanted to make his dad proud”.

During her testimony, the grieving mother spoke about her son’s love for his family but also about her time with him when he was a toddler.

She said that he would wrap a strand of her hair around his finger as he fell asleep.

“The night before his funeral, after everyone had left the house, I cut a long strand of my hair and wrapped it around his finger. I wanted to give him that comfort one more time,” she said.

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Natasha McCloskey ( on the right) as her son's body returned home.

Her last time with her son

Natasha McCloskey also spoke about how her son and his fiancée Holly became engaged and the plans they had made for their lives.

She said the night before Seán deployed in November 2022, she drove him to Dundalk Barracks. It was his second deployment and he hoped to be home in a few weeks for Christmas.

“I will never forget that drive to Dundalk. The conversation we had that night was almost as if we somehow knew it would be our last proper conversation. We talked about everything, his childhood, our lives. It was one of the deepest and most meaningful conversations we ever had.

“When I dropped him off, I gave him a big hug. As I went to let go, he pulled me back in for another squeeze. Then he said, ‘Mam, let’s take a selfie.’ I never got to see that photograph. I had no idea that I would never get to hold him again,” she added.

Natasha McCloskey recalled the moment she heard that her son was dead. She said she heard a knock at the door at 4.15am on 15 December 2022. Her husband Paul answered the door and called her downstairs.

“I got halfway down the stairs and I saw three men in army uniforms standing in my hall. I started screaming, ‘is it Seán, is it Seán’ over and over’. Nobody would answer me.

“Eventually Paul nodded his head. At that point, I still didn’t think that he could be dead, but that was my next question. I thought, if I get that out of the way, I could deal with anything that came next.

“So I started shouting ‘is he dead’ over and over and again nobody would answer me. I remember one soldier nodding his head and my life at that moment ended. My beautiful son was gone,” she added.

Natasha McCloskey wept as she said that she was committed to hearing what happened to her son and to preventing it happening to any other Irish family again.

“Now, in the name of my son, I am here for the truth. I am here to ensure that his memory lives on, justice is done and lessons are learned.

“But most importantly I am here in Sean’s name to ensure that no other Irish Mummy has to take up the very seat that I sit, in this Court, ever again,” she said.

The coroner said that she had ruled that a number of witnesses would be heard in secret and that their evidence would not be made public. She said she made that ruling as she accepted an application by lawyers for the Irish Defence Forces who said if it was made public it would put the lives of peacekeepers in danger.

This afternoon, the first witness, a military technical expert, will be heard in secret.

The coroner said that she had ruled that a number of witnesses would be heard in secret and that their evidence would not be made public. She said she made that ruling as she accepted an application by lawyers for the Irish Defence Forces who said if it was made public it would put the lives of peacekeepers in danger.

This afternoon the first witness, a military technical expert, will be heard in secret.