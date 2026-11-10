PSNI investigating report of man wearing black balaclava pointing gun at woman in Antrim

THE PSNI IS investigating a report that a man wearing a black balaclava pointed a gun at a woman in Antrim town.

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for information following the alleged incident, which happened this morning.

Shortly after 8.40am, officers received a report that the suspect produced a gun and pointed it at the woman in the Greenvale Drive area of Antrim town.

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He then made off on an electric bicycle.

The man was described as wearing a black balaclava, and a dark-coloured coat and bottoms.

Police enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident, and the PSNI has asked anyone with any information that might help to make contact.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers.