A PSNI OFFICER who sent sexualised messages to a vulnerable woman has been sacked following an investigation by the Police Ombudsman.

Hugh Hume, chief executive of the ombudsman’s office, said the officer had exhibited all the “hallmarks of a predatory police officer” when he “preyed” on the woman and failed to properly investigate criminal allegations against her.

Responding to the report, PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said he wanted to send out the message that people “absolutely can trust the police”.

The officer met the woman when he was appointed to investigate her allegations of harassment against an ex-partner in November 2018.

The Ombudsman investigation found that by February 2019 he was emailing the victim with personal and sexualised content.

Across three days in February, the officer and the victim exchanged more than 80 emails.

The ombudsman said the victim then contacted the police officer by email asking for his guidance as she felt that the police investigation into her allegations was not progressing.

There followed an exchange of more than 200 emails in the next six months in which the ombudsman said it was evident that they had also had contact by phone and met in person.

Police Ombudsman investigators found further evidence of some limited personal contact between them in 2020.

Investigators found in 2021 that he used his work phone to message the victim.

Across a nine-day period, there were around 370 text messages exchanged between them.

The ombudsman said the messages were personal, some were highly sexualised, and they included arrangements to meet up both off and on duty.

During the ombudsman investigation, it also emerged that the police officer “failed to carry out a thorough and impartial investigation” into counter-allegations of harassment made by the woman’s ex-partner.

Hume said: “This police officer exhibited all the hallmarks of predatory behaviour which we see repeatedly in our investigations into abuse of position for sexual purposes.

“He met a vulnerable woman reporting a domestic crime against an ex-partner and quickly initiated contact with her.

“There was a swift move from professional to personal communication and from the outset, messaging was flirtatious and sexualised.

“Contact occurred online and in person, on duty and off duty, and while both the officer and the victim denied a physical sexual relationship, the disciplinary panel determined there was an emotional and intimate relationship.

“The victim, who described herself as being ‘in a very vulnerable state’ at that time, believed the police officer was going above and beyond his duty to help her.”

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He added: “As a woman and as a victim of crime, she should have been able to trust that a police officer would behave ethically and not seek to abuse his power. That did not happen.”

The case was referred to the Police Ombudsman in 2024 for independent investigation.

Using evidence from the police officer’s PSNI-issued phone and his official email account, ombudsman investigators tracked his behaviour across the three-year period.

Hume said: “These cases do enormous harm to the individuals affected and to wider confidence in policing.

“If I have one message to anyone who has experienced this kind of behaviour, it is to please contact us.

“We will listen and we will investigate. And to any police officer who is aware of this kind of corrupt behaviour, please report it.

“Officers who prey on vulnerable people in our community in any way have no place in policing.”

The Police Ombudsman submitted a file to the PPS in relation to potential misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice.

After the PPS directed no prosecution, a discipline file was sent to the PSNI in September 2025.

The misconduct panel determined that the police officer had breached five articles of the PSNI Code of Ethics and that the breaches amounted to gross misconduct.

The officer was dismissed with 28 days’ notice in October 2026.

The report comes just weeks after it was revealed that two other PSNI officers had been sacked for taking videos and photos of vulnerable people they had been sent to help.

Singleton said the PSNI welcomed the latest report.

Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton Liam McBurney / PA Liam McBurney / PA / PA

He said: “It’s the second report of this type in just a couple of weeks.

“It’s obviously disheartening in one respect when you see the behaviour of officers in this manner, and will obviously call the public to question whether they can trust their service.

“That’s the fundamental issue here, can you trust the police?

“My message to the public today is you absolutely can trust the police.

“And actually, if you want to look for the positives in these two reports, in both instances, the instigation of these investigations, the referrals for the Police Ombudsman, came from the PSNI itself, inviting that transparency and scrutiny.

“Ultimately, after the PPS made decisions in both cases not to prosecute, it was the PSNI’s senior officers who held these people to account.”