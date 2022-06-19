QUIZ: How well do you know Benedict Cumberbatch's film and TV roles?

BRITISH ACTOR BENEDICT Cumberbatch celebrated his 45th birthday today.

Best known for films such as The Imitation Game, his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Universe and his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes in the popular BBC drama, Cumberbatch has built up an impressive resume over the years.

Let’s see how well you know his work…

In one of his first acting roles he played a character from Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream - which character was it? Puck Titania

Lysander Demetrius In 2004 he landed his first main part in television in a BBC production about a well-known physicist - who did he play? Albert Einstein Stephen Hawking

Steven Weinberg Edward Witten What was his first major feature film? Creation Four Lions

Atonement The Other Boleyn Girl In which year did BBC’s Sherlock first appear on people’s screens? 2001 2006

2010 2016 Name the character Cumberbatch played in 12 Years a Slave… Ford Tibeats

Epps Armsby What was the name of the film in which Cumberbatch played Julian Assange? Assange The Fifth Estate

Wikileaks Refuge In which year was The Imitation Game released? 2001 2006

2014 2020 What is the Marvel Universe Dr Strange’s first name? Samuel Simon

Sean Steven Which British politician did Cumberbatch play in the 2019 television drama Brexit: The Uncivil War? Boris Johnson Dominic Raab

Dominic Cummings Michael Gove In which US state is The Power of the Dog set in? North Dakota Idaho

Wyoming Montana Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pat yourself on the back. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Good job! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaaaaad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtely Awful Better luck next time Share your result: Share