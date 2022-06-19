#Open journalism No news is bad news

QUIZ: How well do you know Benedict Cumberbatch's film and TV roles?

The popular British actor turned 45 today.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 19 Jun 2022, 10:00 PM
8 minutes ago 662 Views 1 Comment
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BRITISH ACTOR BENEDICT Cumberbatch celebrated his 45th birthday today.

Best known for films such as The Imitation Game, his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Universe and his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes in the popular BBC drama, Cumberbatch has built up an impressive resume over the years. 

Let’s see how well you know his work…

In one of his first acting roles he played a character from Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream - which character was it?
Puck
Titania

Lysander
Demetrius
In 2004 he landed his first main part in television in a BBC production about a well-known physicist - who did he play?
Albert Einstein
Stephen Hawking

Steven Weinberg
Edward Witten
What was his first major feature film?
Creation
Four Lions

Atonement
The Other Boleyn Girl
In which year did BBC’s Sherlock first appear on people’s screens?
2001
2006

2010
2016
Name the character Cumberbatch played in 12 Years a Slave…
Ford
Tibeats

Epps
Armsby
What was the name of the film in which Cumberbatch played Julian Assange?
Assange
The Fifth Estate

Wikileaks
Refuge
In which year was The Imitation Game released?
2001
2006

2014
2020
What is the Marvel Universe Dr Strange’s first name?
Samuel
Simon

Sean
Steven
Which British politician did Cumberbatch play in the 2019 television drama Brexit: The Uncivil War?
Boris Johnson
Dominic Raab

Dominic Cummings
Michael Gove
In which US state is The Power of the Dog set in?
North Dakota
Idaho

Wyoming
Montana
