WE GOT THE good news from the Environmental Protection Agency this week that 81% of Ireland’s bathing sites were classified as ‘excellent’ last year.

It’s the highest number ‘excellents’ given out to bathing sites since the current classification system began in 2014.

Advertisement

Bathing water quality was high overall in 2024, with 96% of bathing sites (145 of 151) meeting or exceeding the minimum standard.

There are 121 considered to be ‘excellent’. Here are photos of ten of them – can you tell which ones they are?

Alamy Half Moon North Beach, Rush

Portmarnock Sandycove Alamy Brittas Bay Courtown

Curracloe Carne Alamy Cregane Strand Barley Cove

Ardmore Inchydoney East Alamy Bathing Place, Portumna Lough Rea

Lough Derg Ballyallia Lake Alamy Fountainstown Youghal

Ballinskelligs Owenahincha Alamy Lahinch Maharabeg

Ballybunion Castlegregory Alamy Ballinskelligs White Strand, Caherciveen

Kells Cúas Crom Alamy Carrickfinn Fintra

Ballyhiernan Bundoran Alamy Fanore Lahinch

Cloch na Rón Silverhill Alamy Dugort Beach, Achill Island Keem Beach, Achill Island

Keel Beach, Achill Island Golden Strand, Achill Island Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Turtle-y awful Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fin-flipping-tastic Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Top dog! Share your result: Share