RADIO NOVA HAS paid tribute to PJ Gallagher and described him as a “courageous and honest advocate for mental health”.

It was confirmed on Friday night that PJ died at the age of 51.

He co-hosted Radio Nova’s breakfast programme Morning Glory with Jim McCabe, with whom he also worked on PJ and Jim in the Morning on Classic Hits.

In a statement this morning, Radio Nova said the “entire Bay Broadcasting family, across Radio Nova and Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio, is heartbroken”.

The station said PJ was “much more than a colleague”.

“He was a treasured friend whose humour, warmth, kindness and wonderfully individual outlook on life enriched the lives of those fortunate enough to work alongside him,” said Radio Nova.

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It noted the partnership that PJ had with his “great friend” and on-air partner Jim McCabe.

Pj Gallagher with Jim McCabe Radio Nova Radio Nova

Radio Nova said PJ brought “laughter, warmth and an infectious sense of fun into the lives of listeners every morning on Radio Nova’s Morning Glory”.

It added that PJ and Jim had a “genuine friendship” and that their “wonderful ability to complement one another made for something truly special”.

Radio Nova said that for many listeners, the duo were “more than voices on the radio”.

“They were friends who shared their mornings, brightened their days and made the everyday a little brighter.”

Meanwhile, Radio Nova praised PJ’s work as a comedian, actor and broadcaster, but added that he was also a “courageous and honest advocate for mental health”.

PJ had been open about having anxiety and depression, and had been a long-time mental health advocate.

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“His willingness to speak so openly and candidly about his own experiences helped break down barriers, encouraged important conversations and gave countless people the courage to speak about their own struggles,” said Radio Nova.

Radio Nova also said it was touched by the “extraordinary outpouring of love, tributes and personal memories” to PJ and that this is “testament to the special place he held in so many people’s hearts”.

“The airwaves will be a little quieter, our mornings a little less bright, and our radio family will never quite be the same without him.

“Rest easy, PJ. Thank you for the laughter, the friendship and the countless wonderful memories.”

A spokesperson said the station’s thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with PJ’s family, his young children, his friends and all those who loved him.

Radio Nova also asked that their privacy continues to be honoured.