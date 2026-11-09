Media watchdog opens investigations into radio stations Tipp FM and South East Radio

IRELAND’S MEDIA REGULATOR, Coimisiún na Meán, has commenced its first investigations into radio stations over allegations that they breached broadcasting rules.

The watchdog announced on Monday separate probes into local radio stations Tipp FM and Wexford-based South East Radio following complaints over segments on different morning current affairs programmes that aired in 2024.

Coimisiún na Meán was formed after media legislation changed in 2022, with previous investigations handled by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

This is the first investigation the watchdog is carrying out into broadcasters since it was founded three years ago. It has also conducted investigations into online platforms such as Meta, X and TikTok.

In a statement on Monday, the media regulator announced it has commenced investigations into South East Radio and Tipp FM, which will assess “suspected contraventions” of the Broadcasting Act 2009 and the broadcasting code of practice.

These refer to codes of fairness, objectivity and impartiality in news and current affairs programming.

The investigations have commenced following complaints that have already been assessed through the regulator’s complaint process.

In its statement, Coimisiún na Meán said that “as a result of these complaints, concerns arose regarding suspected contraventions” of the Broadcasting Act.

‘Men cutting rhododendrons’

The Tipp FM investigation will examine whether the radio station breached codes covering fairness, objectivity and impartiality in news and current affairs coverage.

According to Coimisiún na Meán’s website, the complaint is about a segment on its Tipp Today show where a letter from a listener was read on air “in relation to men cutting rhododendron flowers in the woods” in August 2024.

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The Journal understands that the complaint arose out of a segment where it is alleged that the presenter referred to “groups of foreign men” and a “gang of men” going around parts of Tipperary removing rhododendrons.

“The complainant alleges that the broadcast was not fair, impartial or objective to the men described in the letter,” Coimisiún na Meán said in its listing of complaints that had been referred for investigation on its website.

Coimisiún na Meán will also consider whether two principles of the broadcasting code – encompassing “respect for persons and groups in society” and “protection of the public interest” – were contravened by the broadcast.

When contacted, Tipp FM said it would continue to “engage with An Coimisiún and will be not making any further comment at this stage”.

South East Radio probe

The regulator’s investigation regarding South East Radio is to consider whether it breached the code of fairness, objectivity and impartiality when comments were made on air about former Wexford County Council chief executive Tom Enright.

The complaint concerns broadcasts on a series of dates in December 2024, which allege that the presenter was “not impartial or balanced, and misquoted statements” when reading out statements “in relation to an off-air incident”.

The probe will also consider whether principle seven of the broadcasting code, which covers a right to privacy, was contravened.

Enright and South East Radio have previously clashed. In 2022, the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) found that the then-council chief executive had threatened to withdraw funding from the radio station.

Enright called those Sipo findings “flawed and disproportionate” at the time.

South East Radio has been contacted for comment.

If a broadcaster is found in violation of the statutory or regulatory rules, Coimisiún na Meán can apply an administrative financial sanction, including a fine of up to 10% of turnover, or €20 million.

The investigations are to run over the coming months before any findings are made.