In Politics by Numbers, broadcaster, author and spreadsheet stan Gavan Reilly takes a data deep dive into a political point of the week. Today, the many questions that the public is seeking answers to about the unexpected dismissal of the health service boss.

1.Why, exactly, was Anne O’Connor sacked?

We have been given a list of headings – areas under which Anne O’Connor’s performance was assessed. But we don’t have any more specific information than that.

What were the metrics?

For example, what is the ‘organisational reform’ the chief executive was expected to achieve (and how does she achieve that in isolation)? What element of ‘stakeholder engagement’ did she fall down on? These are important to know, because…

2. Did anyone else ever have these metrics?

As many on the opposition benches have rushed to point out: it’s not as if Ireland’s health service was in rude health (sorry) under every previous CEO.

Another one of the headings under which Anne O’Connor purportedly failed is ‘financial management and expenditure control’. But since 2010 there hasn’t been a single year that the Irish health service did not get, or need, a budgetary top-up before the end of the year.

In other words, for pretty much as long as the HSE has existed, it has never managed to live within the financial limits set for it on 1 January.

This year the end-of-year budgetary top-up is €780 million. If you consider that the HSE carried over a deficit of €300 million from last year – as was confirmed in Jennifer Carroll MacNeill’s opening statement at the Health Committee this morning – and that the 2026 budget had already gone off the rails in January and February, Anne O’Connor might well argue that the bulk of this year’s financial issues had arisen long before her first day.

3. Did the HSE read the political tea leaves before making its mind up?

Ministers have been quick to hide behind process. Micheál Martin emphatically told the Dáil yesterday, for example, that the government “hadn’t sacked anybody” – that hiring and firing a CEO was the exclusive remit of the HSE’s Board and nobody else could claim credit.

But that doesn’t mean the HSE operates in a political void.

Carroll MacNeill says that while she never personalised her criticism, she would (when asked) openly challenge the HSE on its management of money and resources.

But a minister doesn’t have to identify a CEO by name to criticise them.

Taking questions in the Dáil last Thursday morning, the minister openly criticised the HSE for doing away with the ‘daily trolley call’, a conference call in which senior managers would go through each of the country’s Emergency Departments and discuss the specific reasons for overcrowding.

This daily routine was dropped in May, leading to the loss of “operational grip” (the minister’s words) on controlling trolley numbers across the summer.

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She had written to the HSE’s chairman Ciarán Devane in February, seeking assurance that the call would remain; O’Connor takes over in March, the call is dropped in May, and the trolley crisis deteriorates over summer.

It’s not hard to see that as a criticism – no matter how indirect or impersonal – of the CEO.

On the same Thursday morning that the minister made those remarks, the HSE Board met and decided unanimously that O’Connor needed to go.

4. Was the HSE actually asking for political input in sacking O’Connor?

We learned at the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning that the HSE Board wrote to the Department last month, asking for it to offer whatever input it saw fit in “a six-month review” that the Board was having.

Forget trying to take smoke signals from the minister’s public commentary, or implied criticism of HSE management as a whole – it may have been that Ciarán Devane and his colleagues were asking for the minister to weigh in.

5. …and why, then, didn’t the Department reply to it?

There may well be good legal reason why the Department of Health got this letter and did nothing with it. Its Secretary General, Derek Tierney, was also giving evidence at the committee this morning, and suggested it would have been improper for the Department to weigh in (echoing the Taoiseach’s suggestion that an arm’s length relationship was needed).

“I am aware of my statutory function,” Tierney said, “and the Board’s… I acknowledged the request, considered how best to respond, but we didn’t provide any input. It’s not our role.”

Forty-five minutes later, however, the story was slightly different. By the time TDs had picked up on the sensitivity of this inquiry, Tierney’s response was effectively that the Department ‘didn’t get around to it’ – that the query was overtaken by subsequent events.

6. Should this process have raised red flags with the Department?

If those in the political sphere are now using the arm’s length relationship as a shield – arguing that it is legally and procedurally improper for politicians to have any input in a CEO’s hiring and hiring – then this process should have raised some alarm bells.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill was already aware, since September (a month earlier), that Anne O’Connor’s employment was subject to a ‘procedure’ where there was a plausible prospect of the CEO being given her marching orders.

This would have enormous political consequences: the HSE is the country’s biggest single employer, and if the minister was so concerned about the loss of “organisational grip”, the sudden loss of a chief executive would be a huge deal.

It is therefore a little curious that Carroll MacNeill’s most senior civil servant would receive a request for input – and immediately adjudicate this to be inappropriate or improper – and for there to be no curiosity piqued, nor eyebrows raised. The Department could, at the very least, have sent a subsequent reply underlining the same arm’s length relationship that politicians are now clinging to.

But given we now know Anne O’Connor is likely to sue over the HSE’s conduct of affairs, some might see it as an abdication of authority from the Department, and its top brass, not to at least seek assurance that the HSE was going about its business with the maximum legal rigour.

7. Did the Minister double-check – even for posterity – that the HSE was satisfied with how it ran its process?

The Minister cannot mark the HSE’s homework – the arm’s length arrangement is legally enshrined – but as the person answerable to the Dáil and to the public for the delivery of health services, it is certainly within her remit to seek that assurance.

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8. Did the HSE Board get legal advice about how to handle this process?

This is not a question with an obvious answer. We simply don’t know if the HSE Board is empowered to take advice independent of the HSE itself. Some discretion and secrecy would obviously be needed for a question as sensitive as whether to sack a CEO. But if the HSE Board can only access legal advice through the executive itself, it may have felt that the confidentiality of the process was compromised by getting legal input.

9. Why was the minister so eager to seek advice from the Attorney General this week, and not beforehand?

The HSE’s chair told the Secretary-General last Thursday that the decision had been made to dismiss O’Connor, even if O’Connor herself wasn’t aware of it. This was then relayed to the minister.

Two months ago, even the very premise of a probationary ‘procedure’ was deemed so sensitive that Carroll MacNeill made sure the Taoiseach and Tánaiste were told about it. But on Thursday, when the situation at CUH – the Taoiseach’s own constituency hospital – was all over the news, the Minister felt somehow impeded from telling him that O’Connor was being sacked.

Why the difference of approach now? Why was advice sought from the Attorney General last Thursday, but not at any time beforehand? And did the minister treat this legal advice as being political advice too? The latter question is pertinent given the particular

sensitivities around CUH.

10. If the Minister was so eager to talk to the Attorney General, why didn’t she speak to Anne’s replacement?

Damien McCallion will be the HSE’s acting CEO for as long as it takes to appoint a new permanent one – just as he was last winter before O’Connor officially took up her new appointment. Carroll MacNeill was asked this morning whether she’d spoken to him over the weekend, and said no – making contact only on Sunday evening to set up an appointment for Monday morning.

Perhaps this is normal: maybe ministers simply don’t want to bother civil servants at weekends unless it’s absolutely necessary. It’s not as if the situation would change much between Saturday morning and Monday morning. Nor could the minister talk to McCallion until he was told of O’Connor’s departure, and that he’d have to step into the role.

But the fear about losing ‘organisational grip’ doesn’t seem consistent with not picking up the phone across the weekend – especially if she was speaking to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to update them on events.

11. Should the Secretary General have passed on the news anyway?

Secretaries General are not politicians, but they exist in a political culture and work in a political environment. It would be understandable if Derek Tierney chose to pass the news – even with the need for confidence – to John Callinan, his counterpart at the Department of the Taoiseach. He, too, may have seen fit to inform the Taoiseach, especially given how CUH is of particular interest to Micheál Martin as a TD for the city.

Remember: by Friday morning it was public knowledge that the Taoiseach, in the guise of a constituency TD, was heading to Cork to meet with a hospital CEO who was at loggerheads with O’Connor.

Perhaps there is a good, robust procedural reason against sharing this news – but imagine if, say, Anne O’Connor and Ciarán Devane did not get to have their Teams call until Monday morning. Could the Taoiseach have been expected to go to CUH and meet its top brass, while being kept in the dark about goings-on at HSE HQ?

12. Are people happy with the process, or just the outcome?

It’s possible to be happy with one while playing up the problems with the other. It’s only a week since opposition parties were happy to portray O’Connor and others in senior management as villains in the saga of CUH, somehow conspiring to stop its own chief executive from delivering safe services in the country’s second-biggest hospital.

Now that the villain-in-chief is no longer there, those same opposition parties are homing in on process, and wondering if the whole thing really was as arm’s-length as the government makes out.

And the same is true in reverse. Some in government are now happy to use process as a political shield – if there’s any blood here, it’s on someone else’s hands – but nobody can get a straight answer on whether the government is actually happy to have the CEO gone, and whether the political flak is worth it for a chance to start afresh.

That, I think, is an answer we could all use – and one the government seems petrified to give.