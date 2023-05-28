Money Diaries A senior software engineer on €60K living in the midlands

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances.

Last time around, we heard from a procurement manager living in Leinster and earning €105K. This week, a senior software engineer on €60K living in the midlands.

I am a 30-year-old software engineer living in the midlands with my fiancée and dog. We both currently work remotely. I only live 15 minutes from work so I do try and go into the office once a week, but when most other people are at home, it doesn’t make it worthwhile to head to the office to still sit at the laptop anymore.

We were fortunate enough to be able to buy a new build house three years ago just before Covid (we moved into the house the day before lockdown) as with the rise in house prices, we wouldn’t have been able to afford the same house now.

Our weeks are generally busy with different sports I play, her gym sessions and fitting in some good walks with the dog. I am still playing Gaelic football but since the body is getting older and getting stiff and sore, I decided last year to take up golf. It was a sport I always wanted to try but never gave it a go. Fortunately I do like it but unfortunately, I am not very good at it yet! But let’s hope I have the rest of my life to get better at it.

We are due to get married later in the year so all focus of savings is to pay for our wedding and also our honeymoon at the end of the year (both events are very expensive unfortunately).

Once these events are done, I would like to start to look to trying to invest some of our savings, as the money is earning nothing in our bank account and I feel it would be wise to start to invest some of it.

I save around €570 a month into different savings accounts and then also have been trying to put some extra bits into Revolut Vaults when I can.

As my fiancée and myself earn similar enough wages (she earns a bit more), we normally split all bills down the middle 50-50. We use a splitwise app to track the bills as I pay them all and then she transfers lump sums to me to pay for them.

Occupation: Senior software engineer

Age: 30

Location: Midlands

Salary: €60,000

Monthly pay (net): €3,193

Monthly expenses

Transport: €100 on Diesel

Mortgage: €1,100

Household bills: €45 (internet), €30 (bins), electricity averages around €170

Phone bill: €0 (company pays)

Health insurance: €0 (company pays)

Life insurance: €43

Work credit union savings account: €20

Credit union savings account: €250

Savings account: €300

Groceries: Roughly €300

Golf membership: €56

Subscriptions: Google One Storage €2, Netflix €4.50 (Turkish account), Disney+ €20 for the year (Turkish account), Amazon Prime €55 for the year (student account), EA Play €4

Pension contributions: €296 + €183 AVCs + €395 employer contributions

Takeaways/eating out: €150-€200

Car insurance: €510 paid annually = €42.50 per month

***

Monday

8.20 am: Alarm goes off, but I snooze it for another few minutes. I am still feeling the effects of the wedding we had at the weekend so it’s always a struggle to get up on the Monday morning. I eventually pull myself from the bed and shower and make the long journey downstairs to my desk.

9.10 am: Turn on the laptop and get ready for the day. Have a morning stand-up call with my team to go through the work they are going to be looking at for the day and any issues they have. As a scrum master (team leader) I don’t actually do the coding work anymore. I am the in-between person between the team and management and if there are any issues with team members, I would try to sort it if possible, or if not, I bring it to management. This means sometimes I could be flat out with meetings and calls and dealing with issues, but it can also mean I am sometimes sitting there with not a whole lot to be at. I started this role two years ago when our current scrum master went onto management and nobody wanted to take the role so I said I would take it on a six-month trial and still here with it. The plan is eventually to try and move up to management positions but for the moment I am happy where I am.

10.00 am: Breakfast time. In the last few months, I have changed up my diet a bit after visiting a nutritionist. So I was always a Weetabix and orange juice kind of person, but now I have switched to three scrambled eggs and spelt toast to get more protein in the morning. Unfortunately I can’t have orange juice anymore which is the biggest part of it I miss.

10.30 am: Back to desk with a cup of coffee to go through emails and deal with any issues that pop up.

1.00 pm: Time for lunch. I make up some wraps with chicken goujons, peppers, chillies and some sweetcorn with a nice cup of tea. Myself and the fiancée discuss getting some addresses from people as we need to send out wedding invitations fairly soon and also talk about the wedding rings we are looking to buy. I was shocked at how much a plain metal band is for a guy. I expected hers to be the price it is as she will have some diamonds but for simple men’s bands, they are not cheap.

2.00 pm: Back up to the office for another while. As I don’t have meetings for the evening, I look at some training courses I have been meaning to do. A few people from other teams are in touch with me about gaining access to certain items so need to help them out with that. Also get a bit distracted then looking at mass booklet designs for the wedding.

4.20 pm: Been sitting at my desk long enough, so we decide to go out to the green while it’s dry and hit the ball around with hurleys for the dog. This is a great way to tire him out as he loves nothing more than chasing after his ball.

5.00 pm: Back inside again and back up to the laptop as the dog is wrecked after sprinting and sniffing for 40 minutes.

5.30 pm: Finish up on laptop and go downstairs to make wax seals for our invitations while my fiancée preps dinner. We decided to DIY the wedding invitations as we were getting quotes of between €500 – €600 for just 150 wedding invitations. If we wanted the style and paper that we were looking for with the envelopes, it would be another couple of hundred. So I decided to design them myself and get them printed locally and create the wax seals with our own custom-made design. I like the fact when we look back on them, we can say they were all of our own creation and we have saved hundreds of euro that can be better spent on more important things.

6.45 pm: I leave the house for my golf lesson while my fiancée goes to the gym. I normally have a 12-hole golf competition on the Monday evening but this lesson was a follow-up from a few sessions I had done earlier in the year (€100 for five group lessons which I think was good value. This was paid for in the first lesson).

8.30 pm: Return home and we have dinner together. Fajitas on the menu tonight. Clean up the kitchen then after dinner. My moisturiser order goes through which I get every couple of months (€27).

9.45 pm: Try and catch up on the soccer from the weekend with Match of the Day but then my parents call for a cup of tea and a chat about the weekend. We also give them a voucher for a night stay in the hotel we will be getting married in later in the year. They have never been to the hotel, so it would be nice for them to see the place before the big day.

11.30 pm: Parents leave and it’s time for bed. I watch an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm on my phone in bed before I go to sleep.

Today’s total: €27.00

Tuesday

8.20 am: Alarm goes off but as usual I give it another snooze before getting up. Up then and showered and dressed.

9.15 am: Turn on the laptop and have a quick check of my mails and messages. Looks like it’s going to be another rather meeting-free day which I won’t complain about. I then head down for my usual scrambled eggs and toast.

10.00 am: Back up to laptop with coffee in hand for stand-up meeting with the team. I give them a bit of a push to try and get some of our remaining work done by the end of the week. Have to keep them on their toes.

11.15 am: Head over to the local discount store near us to look for gel pens for the wedding invitations that will match the colour of the wax seals. Found a set that looks promising so get that and also a new vegetable peeler (€5.50). Then it’s back home again to the laptop.

1.15 pm: Lunchtime. Head downstairs for some soup and rolls. My fiancée and I look over our mass booklet templates I have been creating. This is another area we are not willing to waste money on so I am going to do these up and print them ourselves. Trying to get it correctly into a booklet format seems to be the hardest part but I will manage it.

2.00 pm: Back at laptop and discuss some future work with teammates.

5.00 pm: Finish up and go head out to back garden to tend to my veg garden. I have started using a piece of unused garden to grow some small bits of veg. Unfortunately, with the bad weather, I have only got to start planting the veg outside the last week or two. Today I take my cucumber plants and tomato plants and put them in my raised bed. I don’t believe the tomato plant will survive when it’s not in greenhouse conditions but I’m giving it a go. I think everyone should try and grow a small bit of their own veg at home – it doesn’t take much room and you would be surprised how much you can grow easily enough.

6.00 pm: Call down to the brother’s house as we want my niece to try on her flower girl outfit to make sure it fits. Perfect fit for her and she is delighted with herself and calls herself a princess. That’s another item ticked off the wedding list. After a quick cup of coffee, it’s time to go again as I need to get ready for football training.

7.30 pm: Head to training and we have been told the intensity is going to be picked up in this session so not looking forward to the running that’s going to be involved.

9.30 pm: Home again from training and fortunately it wasn’t the worst session. I’m back in time to watch the last few minutes of the Champions League game while having dinner. Then watch the result of the first semi-final of the Eurovision and of course, Ireland don’t qualify again. We will never be close to winning again the way the current format works. Then it’s time for us to watch an episode of Yellowstone and then time for bed.

11.30 pm: Shower and then into bed.

Today’s total: €5.50

Wednesday

8.20 am: Usual story again here. I am not a morning person. Up and breakfast and cup of coffee before settling down at my desk.

11.00 am: Nephew’s third birthday is coming up next week and my sister said to get him some football boots. So got him some boots, socks, shorts and a jersey on Decathlon for only €30, which is good value. He will have grown out of the boots in a couple of months so no need for anything more expensive for him.

12.00 pm: We head to town to return some clothes. While she is returning clothes I head to the golf shop to use a voucher I have. I end up getting a card for the driving range, some golf tees and a ball marker (€52.50 but I had a €50 voucher, so only pay €2.50). Then we head to discount store to look for some more pens for the wedding invitations, the ones I got yesterday were no good. Picked up a few more bits there, dishwasher tablets and some grass seed for the lawn (€32.50 I paid for and then put up on the app so split equally €16.25 each). Then on the way home we stop in the shop and I get us both a chicken fillet roll which was €6 each (€12 total). They have gotten soo expensive lately.

2.00 pm: Back to laptop and some work. Have a few meetings to attend. Receive an email from our electricity provider with our last bill before we switch provider. Contract was up at the end of the month but saw a great deal online with another company which was only valid for a few days so signed up in the hope I wouldn’t get charged for cancelling the contract a couple of weeks early. Unfortunately, they did charge me the €50 breakage fee. So final bill is €450 including the breakage fee for last two months. This is fairly high but as we are an air-to-water house, all the heating runs on electricity, so we have no other oil or gas bills. The heating is now turned off and hopefully won’t be back on until September, so bills will be very low during the summer. (I’m not including the bill in the daily total as it won’t be taken from account for another two weeks).

5.30 pm: Finish up work and her parents call for a quick visit. They bring a few shopping bits so looks like we will get away without doing a shop this week.

6.30 pm: I start to make a few more wax seals while cooking some spaghetti bolognese while she heads to the gym.

8.00 pm: Dinner time and watch the Milan Derby match in the Champions League. After that, while she and the dog are fast asleep on the couch, I manage to get in an hour or so on the PlayStation. Don’t have much time to play these days but try to fit in some time when I can.

11.30 pm: Time for bed and as usual, watch another episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm on my phone before going to sleep.

Today’s total: €60.75

Thursday

8.20 am: Alarm goes off and I find it even harder than usual to get up today. Eventually, get up and showered and down to the laptop for 9.30 am.

10.45 am: Head down to the kitchen for some lovely scrambled eggs and toast and then back up with cup of coffee in my hand.

1.30 pm: Lunchtime. Today I have some potato cakes and a nice roll with chicken, ham and sweetcorn and a nice cup of tea.

2.30 pm: Back up to the laptop. I am discussing with my team when is the best day next week to head into the office. I try and bring them in at least once a month for some face-to-face meetings and to be able to grab some coffees together. I do usually bring in some cake or sweets for them to put everyone in a good mood.

6.00 pm: Finish work and have a lovely roast chicken for dinner. I then bring the dog for a nice walk while the sun is shining.

8.15 pm: Get a lift into the bowling alley. We have a work night out with the social club so it’s great to meet up with some of my colleagues. My fiancée was meant to come in with me as she has made friends with some of the other halfs, but she has football training instead so is unable to make it. We have a game of laser tag first which I’m proud to say I won. Then we have two rounds of bowling and get some finger food, and work also provided us with some drink vouchers, so a free night out!

11.30 pm: So four pints later and all bowled out, I get home. I grab some toast and head to bed.

Today’s total: €0.00

Friday

8.30 am: Alarm goes off as usual. Tired this morning but it’s Friday so can’t really complain too much. Down to laptop and log in for 9.15 am.

9.30 am: Team stand-up meeting and tell them about the good night out last night to hopefully try and convince them to attend these events in the future.

10.30 am: Head down for my scrambled eggs and toast and then back up for some more meetings. It’s my sister’s birthday so she sends me on some bits from Lifestyle Sports that she wants me to get her. Makes it much easier for both of us (€27).

1.00 pm: Head to the barber for a haircut (€18) and back home again. My fiancée takes the dog and heads back west to her home place. Her parents will be minding the dog over the weekend while we are at the wedding. He loves it there as he gets to run around the fields all day.

3.30 pm: Finally time for some lunch. Not much food left in the house at this stage as we didn’t do a shop this week. I have some of the chicken left from the roast with some bagels.

5.00 pm: Finish up work for the week, tidy a few bits around the house before getting ready for my match. I also put €19 into a savings vault on Revolut. I started doing this saving challenge from the askPaul website, where every week, you increase the amount you save by €1. So by the end of the year, you will have saved nearly €1,400. This is just the beginner one but there is the difficult one where you save a lot more each week but the beginner one will do for this year.

6.30 pm: Leave for my match. It’s a lovely evening for a game. Unfortunately, the result doesn’t go our way.

10.00 pm: On the way home, I stop into the shop to grab some butter, rashers and pudding (€7.80). Return home and cook something easy and quick (chips and chicken nuggets in the air fryer). Eat this while watching some TV and then get ready for bed as I have an early start in the morning.

12.00 am: In bed and lights out.

Today’s total: €71.80

Saturday

7.00 am: Up bright and early as it is a lovely morning and I am going to get a few holes of golf in before I need to get ready for the wedding. So quick breakfast and get ready and out the door by 7.45 am.

8.10 am: Tee off time. I play with two other friends and the sun cream is needed as it’s soo warm out, but it’s a nice complaint to have. I end up playing 12 holes before it’s time I have to go and leave the two lads to finish out the remaining few holes. The golf wasn’t great from me but on a nice morning like this, it doesn’t really matter.

11.00 am: Back home and grab a sandwich before getting a shower and getting ready. My fiancée returns from her parent’s house and starts to get ready also.

12.30 pm: Out the door suited and booted and ready for the day. The mass is on at 1 pm so we are good for time. The card is signed and money put in (€250 – €125 each). It’s always a discussion about how much to put in the cards nowadays. I know for our own one soon, we would be hoping to get around the same amount as that would just about cover the dinner and hotel extras.

2.45 pm: After a lovely ceremony, we go to head to the hotel for the reception. On the way, we pull into SuperValu and get some sausage rolls, two packs of chewing gum and a bottle of vodka which will be needed later on in the night. (€28.90)

3.15 pm: Arrive at the hotel and enjoy the reception. We aren’t staying the night in the hotel as we only live about 15 minutes away, so we will find a way home at some stage of the night.

After this, I am not really sure of the times, but we had a lovely dinner and a great night with family and friends and plenty of alcohol and that bottle of vodka was well emptied by the end of the night also. Drinks in the hotel were €94.30 from my side and then whatever rounds my fiancée also got.

3.30 am: My mother drops us home and we fall into bed at this stage as our feet are danced off us.

Today’s total: €248.20

Sunday

1.00 pm: Finally we come back to the land of the living after a fun night. I don’t feel too bad as I have slept off most of the hangover. I get up and get showered and have a bit of a fry to sort me out.

2.00 pm: We go and collect my car from the hotel and then call into my parent’s house for a cup of tea and chat about the night.

4.30 pm: Go to our local pizza place and get a pizza each for takeaway (€24).

5.30 pm: We get ready and head into the pub for the ‘Day Two’ events of the wedding. Everyone is still in great form but tired from the night before. My fiancée isn’t drinking today so she is the driver and I have a few pints while we are there. (€30)

10.00 pm: Back home again and we are wrecked. Watch one episode of Yellowstone and then hit the hay as another week of work starts tomorrow.

Today’s total: €54.00

Weekly subtotal: €467.25

***

What I learned –

The spend during the week is normal enough for us apart from the birthday presents, but we also didn’t do a shop this week. As we both work from home we don’t normally go out for lunch or spend money on coffees and are normally busy enough during the evenings.

My brain is just gone fully wedding mad now at the moment. After having two weddings in two weeks, we have seen everything that we still need to organise so it will be a busy few months.

Weddings are expensive. Whether just attending or having your own, there is nothing cheap. Luckily the last two weekends we didn’t need to book a room in the hotels so saved a good bit of money there. Over the two weekends though, you would have gotten the price of a nice sunny holiday out of it!