World Refugee Day 'The lack of freedom of Direct Provision can take a toll on your mental health'

THE STAGE IS set for this year’s World Refugee Day festivities today, with participants gearing up to celebrate the accomplishments of refugees worldwide. Officially designated by the United Nations in 2001, World Refugee Day has become a global commemoration.

As the world comes together to celebrate this day, refugees look back at the daunting task they have all had to overcome from the time they decided to leave their home country to seek refuge. Getting into these ‘countries of safety’, refugees strive to find acceptance, security and a fresh start as they navigate the complex immigration systems, cultural differences and the prejudices ingrained in society.

They face tremendous challenges but when you look at the figures, they are the lucky ones, the ones who made it on the long journey. So many others have not fared so well. Since 2014, 27,000 people with a right to claim asylum in Europe have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean. Last week, the United Nations called for urgent action to prevent further deaths as a boat carrying over 750 refugees capsized off the coast of Greece. These events bring into sharp focus the plight of those seeking sanctuary.

Irish system

When seeking asylum in this country, you are taken to Direct Provision Centres which serve as temporary homes, often for years to come. This is in stark contrast to the welcoming atmosphere experienced upon arrival in Ireland. Living conditions are sometimes cramped, with little privacy and an overwhelming sense of confinement.

While in DP, the lack of autonomy and the imposed restrictions often took a toll on my mental health. That was bad enough, but we should spare a thought for those asylum seekers who are not able to be accommodated and face cold and rainy days sleeping in tents on the streets.

The protracted bureaucratic delays to getting an outcome to your interview can often lead to elongated stay in Direct Provision centres, sometimes lasting for years. It is disheartening to witness your fellow asylum seekers lose all hope as their dreams of a better life seem to slip away with each passing day. Many have carried trauma with them on the long journeys to Ireland and these prolonged stays in DP can really challenge their mental health, making it increasingly difficult for them to maintain a resilient mindset.

Improving the system

The theme for this year’s World Refugee Day 2023 “Plight of Refugees,” hopes to highlight the struggles faced by individuals forced to leave their homelands. No asylum process is perfect and every government and society face their own challenges. There are practical steps the Irish government could take today that would make the process more humane for everyone and MASI has written to the Minister of Justice, Helen McEntee with this in mind, asking for the following actions:

Grant Stamp 4 (Permission to Remain Status) to all international applicants who have been in the system for more than two years.

Re-evaluate the classification of certain countries as safe countries of origin and reconsider the new methods of assessing applicants from those nations.

Provide immediate work rights for applicants who were unable to secure accommodation from the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS), or alternatively, provide them with a full weekly allowance.

In addition to these crucial messages, MASI continues to advocate for the abolition of the direct provision system. We firmly believe that this system dehumanises refugees, stripping them of their dignity and impeding the freedom of young individuals.

Revelations in recent years have highlighted stringent measures in direct provision centres, such as curfews imposed on families, with children prohibited from leaving their homes after 9 pm. Furthermore, visitation rights are non-existent, further exacerbating the challenges faced by individuals residing in these centres.

Another pressing issue demanding immediate attention is the housing crisis confronting asylum seekers. The housing shortage in Ireland has placed so much pressure on many in society as it is, causing untold trauma – it has also shockingly forced asylum seekers into homelessness and onto the streets for the past few months. The gravity of this situation necessitates urgent action and a comprehensive solution.

All equal?

While Ireland prides itself on being an open and inclusive nation that welcomes individuals from diverse backgrounds, recent findings indicate a disparity in the treatment of refugees from different nationalities. A recent report unveiled a staggering contrast in the allocation of resources, with the Irish government having spent €385 million on Ukrainian accommodations in hotels, compared to a mere €165.7 million for individuals of other nationalities in the previous year.

Similarly, the discrepancy in access to welfare is equally alarming, with €240 million provided to Ukrainians and only €19.3 million extended to refugees of other nationalities. Such inequality poses a significant challenge for refugees in Ireland.

However, amidst these challenges, we at MASI applaud the notable achievements in the past decade. Many refugees have gained access to employment opportunities, education, and training, offering them a chance at rebuilding their lives. These privileges also extend to asylum seekers currently in the system, awaiting interviews or their initial recommendation from the IPO.

Asylum seekers now have the right to open bank accounts and can obtain Irish Driver’s Licences, with some individuals only required to convert their original licenses based on their country of origin.

The World Refugee Day celebrations today hold profound significance for all those who consider Ireland their home. In a powerful demonstration of unity and determination we at MASI, alongside our solidarity partners including The Irish Refugee Council, Migrant Rights Centre in Ireland and Amnesty International will convene at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin this evening. The event not only aims to honour refugees but also focuses on tackling the pressing challenges encountered by those seeking international protection in Ireland.

Participants will unite to exhibit solidarity and spread a resounding message of love, countering the rise of far-right sentiments that have been witnessed in recent months. Their collective voice aims to resonate far and wide, proclaiming that they stand together for love and peace.

Duduzile Simkhumba is with the Movement of Asylum Seekers Ireland (MASI).