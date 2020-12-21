Opinion: 'Your back pain may not be down to your back'

WHAT IF I were to tell you that the pain in your back was more a signal from your body and not necessarily the cause of your problem. In the Myoreflex approach, in which I specialise, 90% of cases of back pain are triggered by muscular imbalance.

Myoreflex Therapy is a form of treatment that brings together contemporary medical knowledge, modern neurophysiology, physical and biomechanical treatments and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

It’s an integrative and holistic therapy based upon a variety of disciplines, founded and developed by a German doctor, Kurt Mosetter in 1990. Practitioners focus on anatomy and orthopaedics, the pain background of the patient, biochemistry, physics and pyschotraumatology.

The technique we use focuses on the stimulation of the muscle-tendon system, not so much in relation to reducing muscle tension but instead, we aim to almost ‘re-programme’ the muscular system.

It seeks to provide the body with the necessary requirements to allow it once again to find its own balance. The treatment is unique as the technique involves a gentle but firm stimulation of receptors in the muscles with the practitioner’s hands.

My background

I am a physiotherapist with a background in osteopathy, Myoreflex Therapy and LOGA Therapy which focuses on performance optimisation, brain function and endurance for professional athletes.

Throughout my years of work, much of it in Germany, where I’m from, I’ve teamed up with elite athlete teams to support their training, working as Team Head Physio at VFB Stuttgart for five years. I also worked with players from Real Madrid, West Ham United, Bayern Munich and Juventus Turin as well as those in tennis, skiing, athletics and handball.

That experience working with elite athletes has been a great training. Myoreflex Therapy is not only relevant to athletes but also to people suffering from back pain, neck pain, migraine and tinnitus.

Since the lockdown started in March 2020 I’ve treated so many more people suffering from back pain and discomfort in the lumbar area.

The cumulative effects of longer working hours from home, sitting in less supported chairs in front of a screen for most of the day and the lack of activity in general in 2020 has not served the body well. An increase in stressful situations can impact our physical and muscular tension and there’s no doubting that 2020 has been a stressful year.

All connected

Every activity we undertake with our body is a summation of different muscles playing together, a bit like an orchestra with the central nervous system as the conductor. We have very little isolated muscle movements in our body, but those muscles will synergise together and then become functional muscle loops.

A constant repetitive activity of those muscle loops will lead naturally into a pattern, remembered in the brain and stored as a program for complex and even simple movements.

During your daily activities, certain programs get “overused” and very quickly we fall into patterns, and this is what causes muscle tension.

There are many different schools of thought around back pain. Obviously, for back trauma and sudden injury, we all seek treatment from our GP and hospital doctors, and that’s as it should be. But the management of long-term back pain and injury can be helped by treatments like Myoreflex.

Depending on everyone’s natural daily activities, sitting posture or prior history of accidents, the back can become like an “over-stretched bow” and may need to be assessed in different ways.

Myoreflex involves underlying factors and treating the right combination of muscle insertion points leads to relief from pain. By targeting the opposite side from where you feel the pain, Myoreflex will resolve those states of excessive and unbalanced tension.

It can often be the case that the front muscle chain is overused and tensing up, even if it’s the back that’s in pain. And by working on the front, the back muscles are also relieved, the equilibrium of forces between the front and back muscles find their balance and the pain eases.

Patients of mine often look confused when they come to my practice with say, a frozen shoulder and I’ll start treating what seems to be a completely unrelated part of the body like a hip or leg, but they often remark at the instant relief at the site of pain. Each patient needs a specific and personally-tailored plan, depending on their previous injuries, posture, etc.

In this approach, that pain is seen as nothing other than a signal from our own body to let us know that the compensation and/or protection is fading away to guarantee that we are able to function fully.

Pain in your body is like a warning light in your car, it is not the problem, it only tells you that something will or can go wrong, but the root cause of it lies somewhere else and may differ from person to person.

With Myoreflex Therapy we discover and understand the different patterns and compensations of every person, individually and unique programs that need to be re-aligned to synergy. The orchestra of muscles needs to play harmonically together to create music…

Prevention and cure

For further prevention and to avoid falling back into habits and patterns we recommend resistance stretching and weak point and length training, to keep the balance between muscle chains and provide efficient activity in every joint.

The foundation for Myoreflex is living functional biomechanics, in other words, the physics and functional anatomy of the moving body in action. In short, we work with the body.

From this foundation, it is possible to derive the individual steps of treatment and create a targeted and efficient therapeutic strategy. This is helpful not only for sports injuries but also for everyday maladies, such as lumbago, intervertebral disc conditions, backaches and headaches, tension pain, as well as in many other physical disturbances.

The beauty I have felt about Myoreflex is the merging of different and independent disciplines. Everything physically, mentally and emotionally that has happened in our lives is more or less memorised in the tension of our muscles. We are complex human beings and our body holds the stories of our experiences. They are all connected.

Hagen Stroh is a German-qualified Physiotherapist since 1997, Myoreflex Therapist/Instructor and Naturopath. Before he opened up his own private practice in Greystones, Wicklow in 2011, Hagen worked with the founder of Myoreflextherapy Dr Kurt Mosetter in Konstanz, Germany. Following this, he was head physiotherapist with the professional Bundesliga soccer team VfB Stuttgart. Since 2010, Hagen has worked directly with many international athletes all over Europe and is part of the U2 tour team since 2015.