Wednesday 3 April, 2019
Opinion: Rural broadband is a vital utility but why spend €3bn on something that already exists?

Large manufacturing companies, hotels, communication companies and households are already ignoring fibre and going with their local broadband providers, writes John Verling.

By John Verling Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 7:00 AM
32 minutes ago
John Verling

DO YOU WANT to waste some money?

E-voting machines, Thornton Hall, the HSE and the National Children’s Hospital all spring to mind. 

Now we are poised to add the National Broadband Plan (NBP) to the list of ways to waste Irish taxpayers’ money. This time to the tune of a shocking €3bn. 

This path looks familiar. Consultant reports recommending more plans and more spending. We’ve even had a scandal and a ministerial resignation already.

Remember that €3bn is the estimate before a contract is signed – this is a project that is set to dwarf the spending on the National Children’s Hospital.

The difference is that we do actually need a children’s hospital – whereas there are companies already supplying high-speed broadband to rural communities, without costing the taxpayer a penny. 

I recently visited Real Broadband in Tralee, Co Kerry. They are just one example of such a company. Run by Ed and Denise Diggin, it supplies broadband to town and country, reliably. There are companies like Real Broadband all across Ireland.

These smaller suppliers specialise in delivering high-speed broadband and overcoming local challenges such as geography, difficulties in planning or construction.

They connect people at a fraction of the proposed costs and have been doing so for quite a while now.

It may not be what government consultants, looking to deliver a shiny solution want to hear, but large manufacturing companies, hotels, communication companies and households are already ignoring fibre and going with their local broadband providers.

Says Ed Diggin: “The thing with a lot of these homes and enterprises is that they have fibre running past their door, but they couldn’t care less.

They want service and that means the phone getting answered and a problem sorted and we do that very well.

So, is there really only one way to connect the country and why is there only one remaining bidder, National Broadband Ireland, for a €3bn contract?

The gospel according to the Department of Communications is that rural Ireland could close without broadband access.

We all can agree that broadband is an essential utility. It should be as normal as electricity in the sockets and water in the pipes. 

Without quality broadband throughout our small island, the future would be bleak for rural areas. Companies need it to transfer data, communicate with employees and build their business.

Homes need it too, to help educate their children, run their household accounts and allow parents to work while being there for the family. Farmers use broadband to manage their herds, deal with the banks and plan the agricultural year. 

But local providers have already connected more than 120,000 premises in Ireland with a current potential of 800,000 more. More and more homes and companies are getting connected right now. 

It’s not a ‘one or the other case’ when it comes to providing high-speed broadband. Binary operations may lie at the heart of how computers work, but the provision of access does not need to be.

One or two companies should not dominate the market and be the only ones providing internet access. There is plenty for everyone and local providers supplying homes and businesses in rural Ireland is a working option.

A working option is a key phrase here, as these providers are already doing what the government is proposing spending another €3bn on; doubling up on an existing service for which there is not a proven need. 

I’ve raised several questions here – but perhaps the key questions is this:

Why is this government so intent on driving the current plan through – forcing the taxpayer to foot the bill for this colossal, unnecessary project?

Denise Diggin says that when her daughter was in Senior Infants, one day the internet was down and the teacher became annoyed because they couldn’t access something for schoolwork.

Up went the young girl’s hand and she said:

Don’t worry Miss, my Daddy owns the internet. I’ll get him to turn it back on when I go home this evening

Needless to say, the school switched to Real Broadband shortly afterwards.

Ed laughs and heads off in his van, off to connect a customer who called earlier. Denise’s phone rings again -  another potential new customer.

Local people serving local customers has always been at the heart of rural Irish communities. Why would it be any different with broadband?

John Verling is a freelance writer living in Tralee, Co. Kerry. 

John Verling
