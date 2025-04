TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said “recessionary trends” could be felt across the world due to the US tariff fallout.

Standing next to Ireland’s EU Commissioner and former finance minister, Michael McGrath, the Taoiseach attempted to strike a positive note stating that while there is no doubt the imposition of tariffs by will have an adverse impact, Ireland’s economy is in a good position.

“It is important that we focus on factors that we can control, including improving our competitiveness and investing in infrastructure,” he said.

Weathering the storm

Ireland will “weather the storm,” he added.

McGrath was at pains to reiterate that the focus at European level is on the negotiations between the US and the EU.

Areas such as support packages for businesses and countermeasures up for consideration will only happen if the negotiations fail, said McGrath.

“We do need to bring this back to people. People get hurt when tariffs are imposed, people can lose their jobs, prices can go up, the price of medicines can go up.

“Lots of bad things happen when tariffs are imposed in an unjustified and unilateral manner like this so the EU is not at the point of looking at other instruments. Our focus is on trade and getting a good outcome in negotiations,” he said.

Early days

Martin also said it was “somewhat early” to be talking about support for businesses, adding it was “not the end of the story”.

“I think it’s somewhat early yet to be talking in terms of supports,” he added.

“I think this is not the end of the story. It’s not too late for negotiations. I think there is some part of this yet to be determined.

“I understand that Commissioner (Maros) Sefcovic will be engaging (US) Secretary of Commerce in the next number of days, if not tomorrow.

“So, my understanding is we had the announcement last evening. My view is that it will be a period of engagement.

“So, we have to see where this settles and every crisis is different, so the kind of supports that were in the previous crisis may not apply in this case,” said Martin.

McGrath warned that if the relationship goes wrong between the US and the EU, the consequences are “multifaceted and will be felt everywhere”, stating that it is not just big business that will feel the impacts, but also smaller businesses downstream and those in the supply chains.

The message from the Taoiseach is that this is early days and it is still unclear what the outcomes might be.

“It is important that we take on board that this has some distance to go yet… no doubt that the world is changed and the old order is gone, but the new order has not been determined,” he added.

Martin said the feedback so far from the US is that negotiations are the preferred route forward.

“The next 48 hours will tell a lot. What I get from the President’s speech is very much sort of wanting to engage, and signalling a desire to engage, to negotiate a sensible settlement here.”

He also said it will be “extremely difficult” to get the right balance in making a “collective response” from across European countries to the tariffs imposed by the US.

He said that is why the EU is seeking to go down a negotiation pathway.