Warning: This article contains descriptions of abuse that some readers may find distressing

A NUMBER OF people who gave testimony to the scoping inquiry into sexual abuse at religious schools in Ireland suspected that a paedophile ring was operating in certain schools.

The scoping inquiry revealed almost 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse of children in schools run by religious orders. There were 844 alleged abusers in over 300 schools run by 42 religious orders across the country.

Some of the participants who gave testimony to the inquiry alleged that their school had multiple staff members involved in either carrying out or facilitating sexual abuse.

They described their suspicions that certain individuals in those schools were facilitating the abuse of children by other staff members.

In some cases, people said teachers and principals who were not involved in the abuse were aware that it was taking place.

One person said: “The principal would open the door, see the abuse taking place, even rape in progress, and just close the door again.”

Education Minister Norma Foley today announced that a Commission of Investigation into the abuse is being established. She said the level of abuse in schools run by religious orders revealed by a scoping inquiry is “truly shocking”.

‘There were 12 priests present and nine were paedophiles’

The report of the scoping review was published this evening. It details the harrowing testimony given by survivors.

One person is quoted as saying: “It was very clear there was a conspiracy going on. There were 12 priests present and nine were paedophiles. Three were involved with me together on one occasion and [also] apart.”

Numerous people said they believed certain schools were run as a paedophile ring.

One man said:

You wouldn’t want to hear what else they did to me; you would wonder about the world. It was an orchestrated machine that ran for years and is still running.

This man said he experienced one protracted period of abuse that involved four separate abusers.

He has recently discovered that school friends have “vivid memories of him being abused in school”, the report notes. This man described “a system of collusion and co-operation that was orchestrated by his four abusers”.

Another person said: “I find it hard to believe there was no complicity. The fetish underwear we were made to wear fitted us as 12-years-olds.

“You need to have access to catalogues or resources to help you buy fetish clothes to fit little boys and you don’t do that on your own.

There must have been complicity and enabling and turning a blind eye.

“And I should not have been able to walk out of that priest’s bedroom without questions being asked.”

Parents and children ‘discouraged from reporting abuse’

A small number of participants reported their belief that senior leadership within some religious orders who were running schools were aware of sexual abuse in their school and failed to respond appropriately.

As described by participants, this included ignoring sexual abuse, facilitating abuse or participating in the abuse.

“Participants reported that parents or children were discouraged, dissuaded, or threatened not to take their complaints further by those in authority in the school or order,” the report notes.

One person said: “We were treated like sweets, handed around, that doesn’t happen in an environment where they can say they knew nothing…

“It’s not about not being Christians, it’s not that they let the side down and didn’t protect children, but that they facilitated the abuse and colluded…

“It’s not just [name of religious order], other orders too. This was concerted, they were aware of it.”

Another person stated: “I went to the principal and I told him what had happened. He asked if I was confused about the perpetrator being sympathetic to me.”

Some participants reported that people outside the school were aware of sexual abuse and failed to act. This included healthcare professionals.

One report notes: “The Brother demanded that the participant get out of bed and strip. After being beaten, the participant had a number of marks across his body and when he went to a doctor to explain what happened, he recalled that a report was made but never followed up with by any authorities.”

‘He abused us in front of each other’

Participants gave accounts of abuse occurring in day and boarding schools, and in various other locations, with some describing abuse occurring in front of other children.

The circumstances in which they described sexual abuse occurring included descriptions of physical restraint, incapacitation and physical violence.

One person said of a certain abuser:

He’d get through as many of us as he could at a time. He abused us in front of each other.

Participants described how some teachers made little effort to hide their actions from other students or teachers. One man recalled how he was pinned down by his teacher, while other children watched.

This participant emphasised that he knows that the school principal in question was aware of the acts of his colleagues and was even in class with them while he or others were being abused or raped.

The report notes: “The participant detailed a particular account of abuse which occurred while he was around 12 years old.

“A lay teacher digitally sexually assaulted one boy in an aggressive manner, who protested, and then went around the class and sexually assaulted a number of students in front of the rest of the class.

“The participant detailed the smell from the teacher’s hand following the incident. The teacher then went on to teach the class as if nothing had happened.”

Support for people who have experienced sexual abuse is available from a number of agencies listed here. If you are unsure about what type of support you need, speaking to your GP is advised.