Have you seen Rhianna? Appeal for information on missing 15-year-old girl

Rhianna O’Brien has been missing from Dundalk, Co Louth since Thursday 2 December.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 6:48 PM
Rhianna O'Brien.
Image: Garda Press Office
Rhianna O'Brien.
Rhianna O'Brien.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from Dundalk, Co Louth since last week.

Rhianna O’Brien was last seen at around 2pm on Thursday 2 December.

She is described as being 5’3″ in height with a medium build. She has long, brown hair and blue/green eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a dark hooded jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms. She was also carrying a dark coloured backpack.

Anyone with information on Rhianna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

