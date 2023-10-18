Floods strike Cork and Waterford, as orange rain warnings remain in place

FLOODING CONTINUES IN southern coastal counties as Storm Babet brings heavy rain.

Counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford are still under status orange rain warnings until 1pm today, while yellow warnings remain in place for the rest of the country.

Met Éireann has warned of dangerous driving conditions, poor visibility and possible wave overtopping.

Flooding now on Quays near Trinity Bridge, on South Terrace, on Sawmill Street and around Douglas Street - avoid area if possible #StormBabet pic.twitter.com/QSvWBnSIEl — Cork Beo (@corkbeo) October 18, 2023

Strom Babet is the second named storm this season, and is also affecting the UK.

Cork County Council said in a post to X this morning: “Please take additional care if travelling this morning. Many roads have been effected [sic] with surface water and localised flooding.

“Please also be conscious of pedestrians and cyclists.”

Drivers are advised to avoid several areas of Cork City, including Pope’s Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace, Sawmill Street and Douglas Street.

⚠️ Take extra care on Popes Quay this morning due to surface water flooding.

It remains passable at a low speed ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/xIrU8b8m1P — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) October 18, 2023

The County Council said last night that “crews remain on standby in several known risk locations across the country and have been clearing debris from inlets and gullies to address surface flooding issues”.

It added that sandbags and pumping arrangements are in place in known problem locations, as well as flood barriers in Fermoy and Mallow – with no traffic restrictions currently in place.

The council advised motorists to drive with care through Rosscarbery, as flooding has taken place there whilst a diversion had been set up as the N71 closed for a period, with traffic diverted through the town.

In Co Waterford, there is serious flooding along the L-2017 from Cappoquin to the junction with the R-671 Clashmore Road at Kilmolash. The road is not closed, but the council advised drivers to “proceed with caution”.

Outbreaks of heavy rain today with some flooding likely🌧️



Rain will be especially heavy in southern coastal counties during the morning with a heightened risk of flooding & disruption there🌊⚠️



Highest temps of 12 to 16 C, in a moderate to fresh & gusty east to southeast wind🌡️ pic.twitter.com/KMOPtvbkA8 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 18, 2023

There will be outbreaks of heavy rain today with more flooding likely. The southern coastal counties will continue to be the worst affected. Temperatures will reach highs of 12 to 16 degrees, in a moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast wind.

Heavy rain is expected throughout the night, turning drier in the south later. Temperatures are expected to stay above 8 degrees.

Thursday will see a mix of dry spells and showers. Whilst it will be mostly cloudy, there will be some bright or even sunny spells.