PAC gets green light to examine RTÉ's corporate arrangements following Tubridy pay scandal

THE PUBLIC ACCOUNTS Committee has secured an extension of its orders of reference so it can examine RTÉ’s corporate governance arrangements tomorrow.

All members of the RTÉ Executive Board have been invited to the meeting tomorrow, as well as current and former Director Generals, and company leaders including the CFO and the head of audit risk who were grilled by the media committee today.

Brian Stanley, the committee chair, said that since the broadcaster’s accounts are not audited by the Auditor General, therefore the committee would not “in normal circumstances” be able to examine RTÉ’s accounts in this way.

“However, as the recent and ongoing revelations regarding the transparency of RTÉ’s payments to presenters are a matter of significant public interest, the Committee sought and received an extension of its Orders of Reference to facilitate its examination of these matters.

“This examination will include the corporate governance arrangements at RTÉ in the context of the significant public funds it receives on an annual basis and commercial arrangements entered into by RTÉ which have impacted on, and relate to, the expenditure of public monies,” Stanley further stated.

The meeting is taking place at 1.30 pm tomorrow evening.

It will examine commercial arrangements entered into by RTÉ and its presenters, including those underwritten by RTÉ,which relate to how public money has been spent.

Officials from the Department of Tourism and Culture have also been invited.

Advertisement

Stanley further stated that the PAC’s role is to play a part in ensuring “accountability and transparency in the way public money is allocated, spent and managed”.

“This includes the licence fee and any other public funds allocated to RTE to fulfil its public service remit,” he added.

The controversy around RTÉ’s pay arrangements arose after it was revealed on Thursday of last week that RTÉ’s highest paid star Ryan Tubridy earned an extra €345,000 over the course of over six years than RTÉ had not previously disclosed.

Tubridy’s annual earnings published by RTÉ between the years 2017-2022 ranged from €440,000-€491,667 but a review carried out by Grant Thornton found that his annual earnings from RTÉ in those years actually ranged from €511,667-€545,000.

The issue was partly the result of a deal which saw Tubridy receive additional income from commercial partner Renault, with that income guaranteed and underwritten by RTÉ.

The manner in which these payments were recorded led to an understatement of his earnings, with RTÉ apologising for the mistake. Tubridy himself apologised on Friday for ‘not questioning’ the published figures.

Today, Minister for Culture Catherine Martin said that the appearance of RTÉ officials before the Media Committee revealed a ‘shocking failure of governance at senior management level in RTÉ:

“This has not calmed the considerable disquiet about the lack of accountability at RTÉ in the public domain.

“At tomorrow’s meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, it is vital the Executive Board engages in as transparent a manner as possible, and I urge those present to responsibly account for the decisions taken which have seriously damaged the public’s trust in public service broadcasting,”she said.

Martin added that the four week timeline for the delivery of the second Grant Thornton report outlined by RTE “does not reflect the urgency of the situation and I have asked for that to be accelerated.”