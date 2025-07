RUSSIA HAS DECLARED it has taken over more villages in the west of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, as its troops advance towards the neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk region.

Moscow’s offensive on Ukraine has been intensifying this summer with US-led negotiations so far yielding no results to end the fighting.

Its invasion of Ukraine has lasted for more than three years, but Vladimir Putin’s army has been increasing its long-range barrages with a concerted Russian effort to break through parts of the roughly 620-mile front line, where Ukrainian troops are under severe pressure.

Russia’s defence ministry said Russian troops had captured the village of Myrne, calling the village by its Soviet name “Karl Marx”.

It lies close to the administrative border between the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The ministry claimed forces had moved “deep into the enemy’s defence” to take the village.

Myrne was one of two villages Moscow claimed on Sunday.

Russia has for months refused a ceasefire proposed by the United States and Kyiv.

Moscow launched its full-scale offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.

– © AFP2025