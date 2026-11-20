FROM THE RUSSIAN army to Reform UK, a lot of groups and organisations are getting in on the worldwide craze sparked by this week’s release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

After a 13-year wait, GTA VI was released to rave reviews this week.

Russia’s army is among those trying to capitalise on the attention-grabbing game and has used a mock-up cover of GTA VI to encourage people to sign up to fight Ukraine.

The fake cover – generated by artificial intelligence, according to Google’s SynthID detection tool – has images of Russian soldiers, tanks, missiles, drones, a helicopter and a warship.

Mocked-up GTA VI image on the Russian Ministry of Defence's Telegram account Telegram Telegram

The animated soldiers have Russian flags and Z-symbols – a marker used in its offensive on Ukraine – emblazoned on their arms.

Moscow offers huge salaries and bonuses to soldiers who sign up to fight in a bid to lure low-paid workers to join the army.

Hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed in the war, according to the BBC’s Russian service and independent outlet Mediazona, which track and verify casualty announcements in local media.

Meanwhile, Reform UK MP Robert Jenrick has been mocked for “pathetic AI slop” for his take on GTA VI – “Grand Theft Jenrick”.

Rather than using a mock-up of the GTA VI cover, Jenrick inserts himself into clips of the game using AI and records a voice-over.

The Final Trailer... #GTAVI https://t.co/MxU6E6JGio — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) November 18, 2026

The AI video seeks Jenrick on a “mission” to “cut the cost of living” and to “control” migration.

“Isn’t this a robbery?” says one of the game’s characters.

“No, the weekly shop,” Jenrick replies.

Not to be outdone, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also got in on the act.

“I should be working on the Brussels speech, but you know what, Grand Theft Auto VI is out,” says Farage in a video of him playing GTA.

I was busy on my Brussels speech, but did find time for a quick side mission… https://t.co/02vaL91Twy — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 19, 2026

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In the clip, one of the game’s characters is in a speedboat, and Farage quips that this character is party member Zia Yusuf, who has a hardline approach to immigration.

“Zia is stopping the boats off Dover, go on Zia,” Farage says over the clip.

Elsewhere, the White House took inspiration from the GTA VI trailer released a video on X with the caption: “Welcome to MAGA City XLVII”.

The video features Trump observing military flyovers and performing at political rallies.

WELCOME TO MAGA CITY XLVII 🇺🇸🌴 https://t.co/BPGT4qIiAQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 19, 2026

Earlier in the year, the White House also got in on the “before GTA VI” meme, which was an online joke poking fun at the long-delayed release of GTA VI.

“We really saved America before GTA 6,” read the post on the X account of the White House on 18 June, with a mocked-up image of the game’s cover.

The White House / X The White House / X / X

Argentinian president Javier Milei meanwhile shared a GTA-inspired video to his Instagram account yesterday, which starts with an “advisory” that the video is not appropriate for socialists.

The video shows Milei standing up in a convertible with a chainsaw as his sister and general secretary, Karina Milei, drives past burning tyres.

In the video, Milei cuts down road signs that say public spending, taxes, and regulations, captures criminals, and fires a rocket launcher at the country’s central bank.

Closer to home, Sinn Féin used the 13-year gap between GTA V and GTA VI to highlight rising costs.

In a post on Instagram, it wrote: “Swipe to see how much life in Ireland has changed since GTA 5 came out.

Sinn Féin / Instagram Sinn Féin / Instagram / Instagram

“From the chicken fillet roll to the cost of rent, it’s a lot harder to make ends meet.”

GTA V came out in 2013, and back then a Cadbury’s Freddo cost a mere 25 cents – they now cost 65 cents.

Average rent meanwhile has soared from €815 to €2,239, the numbers of people in emergency accommodation have risen from around 3,700 to over 18,000, and the median cost of a home rose from €140,000 to €415,000.